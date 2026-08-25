8 Must-Draft Fantasy Football Sleepers: Jonathon Brooks Continues To Push Up The Rankings



There are two things every fantasy owner want to do in their fantasy football drafts. Those two things are to find sleepers and avoid busts. Here, we will keep it positive and focus on the sleepers. These are two must-draft sleepers from every fantasy football position.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray may not be an elite option, and his time with the Arizona Cardinals did not end well, but his situation has vastly improved. Landing in the Vikings system with a WR corps that consists of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings was the best-case scenario for Murray, and we expect him to post QB1 numbers.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

While Willis does come with bust potential, his upside is through the roof. He has a legitimate shot to be the leading quarterback rusher in the league. There is no reason he can't be just as good as Lamar Jackson on the ground; he just hasn't proven that he can consistently get it done through the air, but he has flashed the ability in small sample sizes.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks is treading dangerously close to no longer being a sleeper, but he's still being drafted outside the top-30 backs, which for us qualifies him. With Chuba Hubbard injured, Brooks is flying up boards; however, this is not just based on Hubbard's health.

In 2024, Brooks was an elite prospect and the best running back in his draft class. Unfortunately, he has been injured by knee injuries, which now look to be behind him.

RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM was impressive late last season and is getting all the hype out of Commanders' training camp, while Rachaad White has been dealing with nagging injuries. Despite not being much of a pass-catcher, he still has RB2 upside.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

If healthy, Pierce holds fringe WR1 upside, but an ankle injury has suppressed his ADP, causing him to be selected outside of the top 40 wide receivers. The Colts clearly believe that he is going to be their top guy this season after trading away Michael Pittman Jr and giving Pierce a $114 million extension. We know he has the big-play upside, but he will be a league-winner if his volume increases as we expect it to.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed is dropping way too far in drafts, being drafted outside of the top 45 wide receivers. With Christian Watson having an extensive injury history, Matthew Golden failing to impress as a rookie, and both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks out of Green Bay, Reed has a great shot to have a breakout season.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

With Malik Nabers struggling with a knee injury for the majority of the offseason, Likely has been Jaxson Dart's favorite target. He is being drafted as a TE2; however, we believe he can push his way into the top-five overall fantasy tight ends this season.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo is a player that we have been pushing all offseason. He's a young and athletic tight end who we expect to thrive going from the Tennessee Titans to Washington. You can potentially get Okonkwo near the end of your draft, and we expect him to give you TE1 production.

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