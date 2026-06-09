Aaron Donald Could Return To The Rams To Play Alongside Myles Garrett: Is Donald Still An Elite IDP Fantasy Option?

Ever since the Los Angeles Rams made the move to acquire Myles Garrett back on June 1, there has been chatter about Aaron Donald potentially returning to the team. The idea of two of the best defensive linemen from this generation playing together on the same defensive line has IDP fantasy football owners excited for obvious reasons.

Donald has been out of the league since wrapping up the 2023 season, but is still just 35 years old. Being that he is one of the greatest defensive tackles to ever play the game and retired young, he could still have plenty left in the tank for a potential return.

In his final season with the Rams, he recorded 53 tackles and eight sacks. He would be a load to deal with for opposing offenses, who already have to double-team Garrett and also deal with emerging young stars like Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske.

Fantasy Impact

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Even if he's not quite what he was back in 2023, Donald could post monster numbers while not garnering the most attention from the offense for the first time in his career. Having to double-team an edge rusher like Garrett, while a guard tries to hold off Donald one-on-one, is a nightmare scenario for any offensive line. If Donald were to return for the 2026 season, we wouldn't be shocked at all if he ended up being the top fantasy DT in the majority of IDP leagues.

DE Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams

This is a tough situation to judge, because all the evidence says that he should be even better this season. He landed on a defense surrounded by more talented players in the front seven, and they should be facing offenses forced to throw the ball more.

However, it's also unreasonable to expect Garrett or anyone to be better than he was last season. In 2025, he racked up 60 tackles and an NFL-record 23 sacks with three forced fumbles. It's not impossible that he could be even better, but we wouldn't bank it. Nevertheless, he should still be the unquestioned first defensive lineman off the board.

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