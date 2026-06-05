IDP Defensive Line Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: More Than Just Myles Garrett

The keys to consider when evaluating defensive linemen for your individual defensive player (IDP) league are your league's scoring system and how many IDP starters you need.

If your league favors tackles, you're probably better off with a linebacker than a defensive end. If you only need one IDP starter, only Myles Garrett or Aidan Hutchinson are likely worth a roster spot, and that might be too generous because linebackers really do score that much more in a properly calibrated scoring system.

I'm in favor of IDP scoring systems that provide more points for more reliable defensive stats. So tackles should be the driver of the scoring system, not big plays. In such a system, linebackers typically produce the most points. Big-play leagues, which award more points for touchdowns, sacks, interceptions and fumbles, are more chaotic and less predictable.

We want informed decisions to drive behavior in fantasy football leagues. It's really cool when big plays happen for our players, but those outcomes aren't as predictable.

Detroit defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) delivered a huge 2025 season to the Lions and IDP managers | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Big, explosive players are part of the game, but they shouldn't be rewarded to the point that it takes away from what comes consistently or predictably. Tackles are the most consistent stat, so we should build our IDP leagues around them.

I'll share my IDP wisdom, which is only a guide, not a rulebook, bit by bit as we progress through the offseason. I will likely condense it all into an IDP primer, along with my ideal scoring system, as draft season approaches.

Top 10 Defensive Linemen

1. Myles Garrett, LAR

Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record with 23 in 2025 and earned his second Defensive Player of the Year award before landing in Los Angeles via a blockbuster trade that sent Jared Verse and draft capital to Cleveland.

He moves from a rebuilding roster to one of the most complete teams in football, where scheme fit and front-four depth should only elevate his production.

2. Aidan Hutchinson, DET

Hutchinson silenced every post-injury concern by playing all 17 games in 2025 and posting career highs in tackles (54), sacks (14.5) and forced fumbles (4). He led all edge defenders in defensive snaps and finished in the top-five in PFF pass-rush grade, making him the clear-cut IDP2 at the position heading into 2026.

3. Maxx Crosby, LV

A failed midseason trade to Baltimore kept Crosby in Las Vegas, where he finished with 10 sacks, 46 stops and 20 QB hits across 15 games before a torn meniscus ended his year early. He is on track to return for Week 1 and remains one of the heaviest snap-share edges in the league at 85-plus percent usage.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

4. Will Anderson Jr., HOU

Anderson posted career highs across the board in 2025 with 12 sacks, 54 tackles and three forced fumbles as part of the league's top-ranked defense alongside Danielle Hunter. He enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, which means he will have every motivation to deliver another monster season.

5. Arvell Reese, NYG

The fifth overall pick in the 2026 draft out of Ohio State, Reese is a 20-year-old freak athlete at 6-foot-4, 241 pounds with 4.46 speed who projects as the Giants' starting weakside linebacker as a rookie. General manager Joe Schoen has confirmed he will play off-ball LB alongside Tremaine Edmunds in Year 1, giving him an immediate path to three-down production.

Be mindful that Reese is ranked here because he will bring LB production with DL eligibility. Linebackers typically score more points than defensive linemen.

6. Nick Bosa, SF

Bosa tore his right ACL in Week 3 of 2025 and was limited to just two full games, but he says he is "pretty far along" in his recovery and is targeting a return for training camp with no damage to surrounding ligaments. A healthy Bosa is a top-five edge rusher and a first-round IDP selection.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) on the field during warm-ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

7. Jeffery Simmons, TEN

Simmons was the best interior defensive lineman in football in 2025, earning first-team All-Pro honors with 11 sacks, 67 tackles and three forced fumbles across 15 games. His 91.4 PFF pass-rush grade led all IDL and his 64 pressures ranked second at the position, making him the clear DT1 heading into 2026.

8. Christian Elliss, NE

Elliss set a career high with 94 tackles in 15 regular-season games and played all four postseason contests as the Patriots made a surprise Super Bowl run. He enters a contract year in 2026 with added competition from K.J. Britt, but his role as the team's starting inside linebacker remains intact.

9. DeForest Buckner, IND

Buckner underwent neck surgery this offseason, which limited his 2025 production, but he is progressing well and targeting a return for training camp. At 32, regression is a real concern, though he and Grover Stewart still form one of the better DT tandems in the AFC.

10. Derrick Brown, CAR

Brown returned from a 2024 meniscus tear to post a career-high six sacks, 34 run stops, second-most among all defensive tackles, and 39 pressures in 2025. The Panthers trust him as their defensive anchor and his box-level deployment creates the kind of tackle volume that makes him a weekly IDP starter.

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown (95) looks on in between plays in the first half against the Atlanta Falcons. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensive Linemen: Ranked 11 to 30

11. Laiatu Latu, IND

12. Danielle Hunter, HOU

13. Brian Burns, NYG

14. T.J. Watt, PIT

15. Andrew Van Ginkel, MIN



16. Byron Young, LAR

17. Nik Bonitto, DEN

18. Trey Hendrickson, BAL

19. Josh Hines-Allen, JAC

20. Tuli Tuipulotu, LAC



21. Alex Highsmith, PIT

22. Montez Sweat, CHI

23. Jaelan Phillips, CAR

24. Leonard Williams, SEA

25. Cameron Heyward, PIT



26. Chase Young, NO

27. Dallas Turner, MIN

28. George Karlaftis III, KC

29. Quinnen Williams, NYJ

30. Harold Landry III, NE

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