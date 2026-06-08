Aaron Rodgers And 2 Other Fantasy Football QBs With Favorable ADP Value In 2026

The 2026 NFL season is just around the corner and some of the league’s premier quarterbacks are looking to lead their respective teams to successful campaigns. In fantasy football, players will likely only roster two quarterbacks, making the picks at the position much more crucial.

Normally, quarterbacks begin to fall off the board around the third round of fantasy drafts, depending on the league. High-end signal-callers like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson could go earlier, considering their consistent production and upside in the run game. Some fantasy players look to target these quarterbacks, while others will hunt value down the board.

With draft season approaching, a number of quarterbacks with favorable ADP are slated to present notable fantasy production throughout the 2026 season. Let’s look at three of the best ADP value picks at the quarterback position for the upcoming fantasy football campaign:

Kyler Murray - Minnesota Vikings (ADP: QB17)

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After parting ways with the Arizona Cardinals, former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray is gearing up for his first season with the Minnesota Vikings. Murray is slated to win the starting job over JJ McCarthy, stepping into a role surrounded by weapons in Minnesota’s offense. Murray is accurate outside the pocket, offers tremendous rushing upside, and boasts a relatively safe floor alongside the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson. His QB17 ranking is on the lower end for the league’s top dual-threat quarterbacks, a slotting I expect him to vastly outperform in Kevin O’Connell’s offense.

Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints (ADP: QB19)

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite sitting behind Spencer Rattler for the start of the New Orleans Saints’ 2025 campaign, Tyler Shough managed to cement his status as the team’s quarterback of the future with a promising back half of the season. Shough carved out nine starts in his rookie season, completing 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. Entering his sophomore campaign, Shough is widely projected to break out in 2026 behind a reworked offensive line, coming into the year ranked as QB19 among ADP rankings. He may not finish among fantasy’s top quarterbacks, but considering his performance down the stretch of last season, I could see Shough finishing his second season in the QB12 to QB16 range.

Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers (ADP: QB28)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires the ball downfield during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers answered their long-standing question at the quarterback position for the 2026 season, bringing back four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers for one final season. Rodgers gave Steelers fans the team’s best passing attack since the 2020 season, posting efficient production with the occasional splash play down the field. He completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns with seven interceptions, closing the year as QB18 in fantasy. I expect the veteran to not only finish above his lowly QB28 ranking, but also improve on his numbers from last season across the board. Pittsburgh added several notable contributors in Michael Pittman Jr. and Rico Dowdle, while the team’s offensive line ranks among the top 10 in the league.

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