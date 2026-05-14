Michael Pittman Jr. Trade to Steelers Creates Intriguing 2026 Fantasy Football Upside

A change of scenery can quickly reshape a player’s fantasy football outlook, especially for a proven producer like Michael Pittman Jr. After being traded to the Steelers, Pittman enters 2026 with a clear path to meaningful targets and sneaky upside at his current fantasy football price.

Michael Pittman, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittman set new personal bests in catches (99) and targets (141) in 2022, but he averaged just 9.3 yards per catch. His two best outings (9/121/1 and 13/134) came over the first six weeks, and he recorded at least seven catches in seven starts. He finished 20th among wide receivers in PPR scoring with 217.50 fantasy points, a slight step back from 18th and 238.60 points the year prior.

He entered 2023 as an undervalued draft asset and rewarded those who took a shot on him. Pittman came out strong in Week 1 and never really cooled off, setting career highs for the third straight year in catches (109), targets (156), and receiving yards (1,152). He reached eight catches or more in 10 of his 17 starts, including a dominant six-game stretch (53/495/2 on 73 targets). Three of his four touchdowns came at home. A concussion cost him Week 16.

2024 was a sharp disappointment by comparison. Outside of a big Week 4 (six catches for 113 yards) and a strong Week 17 (nine catches, 109 yards, and a touchdown), Pittman offered little for fantasy managers who invested in him. He dealt with a lingering back issue for much of the year, finishing with just 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns on 79 targets through his first 14 games.

Indianapolis did feed him more in the final stretch, giving him nine to 10 targets in three of his last four starts and yielding 23 catches for 258 yards and a score, but it was too little, too late for most fantasy rosters.

Pittman was trending higher over his first nine games last season (52 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns on 68 targets) with Daniel Jones behind center. He offered only two playable games (5/27/1 and 9/79) over his final eight contests (28/233/1 on 43 targets) due to separation issues (8.0 yards per catch).

Michael Pittman Jr. 2026 Fantasy Football Forecast

Fantasy Outlook: The Steelers acquired Pittman and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick in March for a 2026 sixth-round selection. He immediately moved to the second option in their passing game. In 2025, only two players (Kenneth Gainwell – 73 and DK Metcalf – 59) had more than 41 catches.

Pittman signed a three-year deal for $59 million after arriving in Pittsburgh, which should show their trust in him. His ADP (102) in the NFFC in mid-May paints him as a WR4, which requires him to average over 10.00 fantasy points per game in PPR formats to be a winning selection. A 60/700/6 year would pay the fantasy bills. Pittman has beaten that level of stats in five consecutive years.

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