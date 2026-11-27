Aaron Rodgers is out in Pittsburgh, and in true Aaron Rodgers fashion tried to burn the whole Pittsburgh Steelers franchise down on the way out, while trying frame is as him just being a good guy who's concerned about an old friend. While signing him seems like an obviously terrible idea, there is still a decent chance he gets another job in the NFL this season.

However, it would have to be a pretty specific situation for Rodgers to find a landing spot. Rodgers would have to be an upgrade at quarterback for the team, and the team would have to be playing for something for Rodgers to want to join.

There is still plenty of time for a playoff team to lose a starter due to injury, but we obviously can't predict that. So we will do our best with what we have in front of us. These are the top potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers in free agency.

Top Landing Spots

New England Patriots

The Patriots make the most sense, especially if they can find a win to beat the one-win Los Angeles Chargers this week. They would head into Week 13 at 6-5 without quarterback Drake Maye, while fighting for their playoff lives.

Rodgers is no longer the quarterback he once was, but he's still a significant upgrade over Tommy DeVito. There are still two real concerns here, though.

First, you are potentially throwing a grenade in a locker room that has already dealt with a ton of turmoil over the past year. What could pull the pin on the grenade is the uncertainty of what happens if they do actually find a way to make the playoffs with Rodgers and Maye gets healthy.

Atlanta Falcons

Every team in the NFC South has a chance to win the division because no one is over .500. Of the four teams in the division, the Falcons are the one team you can point at as being a quarterback away from being the clear favorite.

Michael Penix Jr. has been a disaster, and Rodgers could help them make a push for a division title. This is not a championship team, but their playoff hopes are alive, and he'd have some fantastic weapons to work with.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore isn't making the playoffs; however, the Ravens still play the Steelers twice this season. Rodgers has shown how petty and vindictive he is, so this would be the perfect opportunity for him to get one last shot in at his old team and keep them out of the playoffs.

With that being said, we aren't sure that he's an upgrade over Jacoby Brissett, but if they keep losing, they have to do something. We believe that Rodgers would make this move, but we aren't sure that the Ravens would want him.

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