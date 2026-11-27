This week has been very different from any other this season. The holiday schedule has been crazy for Week 12, and we've already had four games, with one more game in just a few hours.

That obviously raises some challenges when it comes to updating our rankings, but that's exactly what we have to do. There are still plenty of fantasy football owners who are adjusting their lineups, and we are here to help. These are our updated fantasy football rankings for Week 12.

Fantasy Football Rankings (Updated): Week 12

Quarterbacks

There were two big changes at this position since earlier in the week. The first is that we dropped Trevor Lawrence a few spots, with Parker Washington ruled out. We had to drop him a bit further than we wanted because of all the quarterbacks locked in, but he's still comfortably in the QB1 conversation.

The other change is because of yet another Aaron Rodgers saga. Due to his poor performance and behavioral issues, he has been cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Obviously, we had to drop him from the rankings since he is not on the team, and we added Mason Rudolph, who is ahead of only one other starter this week.

Running Backs

There are a few changes to the running backs. We further dropped Bijan Robinson against the Minnesota Vikings. Bhayshul Tuten has also been dropped significantly since it doesn't look like he's going to play, but he also hasn't been ruled out yet as of writing this. Chris Rodriguez has been adjusted in the rankings as if he is starting in this game.

Wide Receivers

As we mentioned earlier, Washington has been ruled out for Week 12. He is considered week-to-week, so this could impact more rankings moving forward. Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. both got a slight bump in the rankings, while Josh Cameron saw a significant boost. Prior to his injury, Washington was locked in as a strong WR1.

Tight Ends

The way things worked out, a lot of the notable tight ends have already played. However, we still have our top three tight ends yet to see action. Brock Bowers still sits as our TE3 since we do not know what his status is for this week. Since we can't trust anything the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff says, we don't expect to have a clear answer until Sunday.

Defense & Special Teams

There were no significant changes to the D/ST. No startable defense has played yet, so there wasn't much to adjust aside from some very minor tweaks.

Kickers

We included our kicker rankings. Nothing has changed, but they are here in case you missed them earlier in the week or need to check them out.

Updated Fantasy Rankings

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