Trouble in the Steel City: Aaron Rodgers Off to a Shaky Start
Aaron Rodgers may be wearing black and gold this season, but his camp performance so far has been more yikes than Yinzer. The 41-year-old quarterback, on what’s widely expected to be his NFL farewell tour, is reportedly off to a rough start with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rodgers threw an interception on his first play of training camp and has looked far slower than he has in previous seasons. While Rodgers wants his entire offense to succeed, he's notoriously particular—especially when it comes to his receivers. With DK Metcalf's limitations as a route runner and Roman Wilson still getting comfortable in the system, the veteran quarterback is finding it tough to get the precision and timing he demands.
What Insiders Are Saying
According to camp reports, Rodgers has been leaning hard on checkdowns and slants, showing hesitation when pushing the ball downfield. His connection with DK Metcalf (his new WR1) has been, well, inconsistent at best. Multiple overthrows and mistimed routes have kept big plays off the board, and that "vintage Rodgers deep shot" we’ve come to expect? Still in the garage.
While Rodgers’ quick release has married well with DK Metcalf’s ability to win on slants, the QB hasn’t been able to unlock his big-play threat downfield.- Insider, Mike DeFabo
Rookie Roman Wilson hasn’t found his groove with Rodgers either, and Steelers insiders say the offense just isn't clicking. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh’s defense has been feasting in team periods, and even offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is reportedly considering scrapping some of the original offensive installs mid-camp. That’s not exactly the sign of a unit hitting its stride.
Even a preseason interception during team drills, Rodgers’ first pass, intended for Metcalf, set the tone for raised eyebrows. He shrugged it off as a normal part of camp work, but optics matter, especially with a limited margin for error.
Fantasy Football Impact
If you were hyped about Rodgers-to-Metcalf bombs and a top-10 Steelers offense, you might want to pump the brakes. So far, Rodgers looks far more comfortable dumping the ball short than launching it deep, which could limit big-play opportunities for receivers like Metcalf and rookie Roman Wilson.
This kind of conservative approach could actually boost value for guys catching passes closer to the line of scrimmage, think tight ends or pass-catching running backs. But for fantasy managers banking on Rodgers bringing fireworks to Pittsburgh? You might be getting something more like sparklers.