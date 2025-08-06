Aaron Rodgers Hints at Steelers Preseason Status Against Jaguars
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When the Steelers begin their first game action of 2025 at EverBank Stadium, don't hold your breath that their new starting quarterback will play.
The Steelers are riding with 41-year-old veteran Aaron Rodgers as their starting QB in 2025. The four-time MVP of the NFL is set to play his 21st season and first in Pittsburgh, but he doesn't anticipate playing in their first preseason game. Speaking to reporters, he said that he and head coach Mike Tomlin have yet to have that conversation, but it's unlikely he plays against the Jaguars.
"It's an interesting conversation," he said. "I think Mike (Tomlin) and I will have that conversation at some point. I don't think it's in the plan for me to play this week,"
Rodgers did leave the door open slightly for him to play, however. While it's highly unlikely that he takes a snap, Rodgers conceded that it is ultimately not his call. That responsibility falls to Tomlin.
"Whatever Mike (Tomlin) wants me to do, I'm fully on board," he said regarding the possibility of playing against Jacksonville. "If he wants me to go out there and play, I'll play. If not, I won't."
If Rodgers doesn't play, that will leave two quarterbacks active on the Steelers' roster. Rookie quarterback Will Howard, who was expected to play a significant amount of playing time in the preseason, suffered a fracture in his throwing hand that will keep him out at least the next three weeks. The recent sixth-round pick is effectively ruled out of the preseason.
That leaves veterans Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as the team's options. Rudolph was listed as the team's second QB on their first depth chart of the year, and he will shoulder backup duties to Rodgers when the regular season opens.
Thompson signed with the team in January of 2025, making him the longest tenured quarterback on the roster. Still, he was brought in to boost the positional depth in Pittsburgh, and he is now temporarily elevated to the third-string option without Howard available.
