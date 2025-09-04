Adam Thielen And 4 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 1
A “ WR streamer” is best defined as a wide receiver who is picked up off of free agency or the waiver wire and plugged into your lineup for the short term. Often, the streamer's value is boosted due to a favorable matchup or an injury to a teammate, leading to a greater opportunity for fantasy points. They are extremely valuable, especially if you have an injury to a player in your own fantasy lineup.
We identified the top 5 WR streaming options ahead of Week 1 in the NFL season.
The following WRs are rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues
Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen ESPN (43 percent) Yahoo (27 percent)
The Minnesota Vikings face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in a highly anticipated matchup. Adam Thielen returns to the Vikings, where he spent 9 years from 2014-2022 after spending the previous 2 years with the Panthers. With wide receiver Jordan Addison suspended, Minnesota needs a reliable WR2, and Thielen could see plenty of opportunities to step up. Don't be surprised if he makes an impact, possibly even finding the endzone.
Kansas City Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown ESPN (48 percent) Yahoo (21 percent)
The Chiefs will be without star wide receiver Rashee Rice for the first six weeks of the NFL season, opening the door for Hollywood Brown to step into a larger role. With Rice sidelined, Brown is expected to move up the depth chart and could become a key target in the offense. Kansas City takes on the Chargers in a Friday night showdown. Expect Brown to make a major impact in Week 1.
Cleveland Browns WR Cedric Tillman ESPN (43 percent) Yahoo (26 percent)
The Browns take on the Bengals in Week 1, facing a defense that struggled mightily last season. This matchup has the potential to turn into a high-scoring affair — and wide receiver Cedric Tillman could be one of the biggest beneficiaries. With Jerry Jeudy occupying the WR1 role, Tillman enters the season as the Browns’ No. 2 receiver. With veteran quarterback Joe Flacco under center, expect Tillman to see a solid share of targets in what could be a pass-heavy game.
Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman ESPN (32 percent) Yahoo (46 percent)
The Ravens face off against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, which should be a big-time showdown. In the 2024 AFC divisional round, these 2 teams faced off with the final score being 27-25, Bills. In this game, Rashod Bateman was phenomenal. He caught 4 balls for 66 yards and a touchdown. Translate that to PPR fantasy numbers, and that’s 16.6 points, which fantasy managers would certainly take from Bateman in Week 1, if he's able to repeat his performance.
New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson ESPN (33 percent) Yahoo (20 percent)
Last season, Robinson had just over 8 targets a game and played a very prominent role in the Giants' passing attack. With the same coaching staff and a new QB under Center in Russell Wilson, Robinson should continue to be very involved. With the Commanders most likely game planning for Giants star WR Malik Nabers, this should open up Robinson to have a solid game in Week 1.