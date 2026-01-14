Adam Thielen Retires a 13-Year Veteran as a Vikings, and Fantasy Football Legend

As of today, January 14th, Adam Thielen is calling it quits on an amazing career. Over the years, Thielen has provided amazing output for both the Minnesota Vikings, and in the world of Fantasy Football. He has been a sleeper success, and a top-option with high returns. We will review his amazing career as a tribute to a true-dog in the NFL over the past decade.

Career Statistics: Adam Thielen

Thielen began his career in 2014 as an Undrafted Free Agent out of Minnesota State. His career really took off in 2016 with (10) games played for 967 Yards and 5 Touchdowns.

In Thielen's 13-Year Career, he reached 1,000 Yards three times. He did it twice with the Vikings (2017-2018) and once with the Panthers (2023). He also elapsed 900 Yards twice, both with the Vikings (2016, 2020).

On his career, he finishes with 8,497 Yards and 64 Touchdowns in 178 Games. Thielen is the 5th leading Wide Receiver in Vikings history, trailing the likes of Randy Moss, Justin Jefferson, and Cris Carter.

Fantasy Football Career

Thielen endured the prime of his career from 2017-2020. He finished as a Top-10 Wide Receiver (3) times (2017, 2018, 2020). His best finish was in 2018 as the WR7, followed by WR8 in 2017 and WR10 in 2020. He 4th best season was with the Panthers in 2023, in which Thielen was the WR17.

In Thielen's best season (2018), he had 113 Receptions, 1,373 Yards, and 9 Touchdowns. His best year in regards to Touchdowns was actually in 2020, when he scored (14) times. However, Thielen only had (925) Yards.

2025: A Year in Review

He tried to finish his career strong at the ripe old age of 35 Years Old. Thielen requested a midseason trade from the Panthers and he got it. They sent him back to his old home with the Minnesota Vikings. Shortly after, Thielen was granted his release to try and compete in his likely final season. He then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By no means did Thielen do anything amazing in 2025. He finished outside of the Top-100 Wide Receivers in Fantasy Football. He had 19 Receptions on the year for 186 Yards and 0 Touchdowns. He did make the playoffs with the Steelers, but they fell short to the Texans in last week's Wild Card Round matchup.

Adam Thielen Retires after 13 Years

WR Adam Thielen announces retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/6MQOtF9WV5 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2026

This was no surprise to see Thielen retire. It seemed evident all year long that this was his last go around. Most impressively, Thielen retires as just having played for (3) NFL teams — Vikings, Panthers, Steelers. The most recent, he played half a season for.

Thielen was truly a hometown kid, playing 10 Years for the Vikings are a native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The drive is 200 miles from Detroit Lakes to US Bank Stadium, but in-state, nonetheless. We wish him a best retirement.

