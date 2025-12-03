Adam Thielen Signs with Steelers, Creating Hope to be Fantasy Football Deep-Sleeper

In an interesting move, the Vikings released Adam Thielen and the Steelers quickly picked him up. This may well have little, or notable Fantasy Football implications. Either way, we would be well suited to analyze the matter and find out where the value lies of Thielen and the affected parties. Many of you hope to find nuggets to aid a playoff run. It will be our job to help you find those nuggets, and we will determine whether of not Thielen meets that criteria.

2025 Stats: Adam Thielen

WR Adam Thielen claimed off waivers by the Steelers. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/YAlSOmlupJ — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2025

The Vikings had traded for Thielen earlier this season to get a familiar face back in town. Thielen has played 11 Games this season and he has 16 Targets (5% Target Share), 8 Receptions, and 69 Yards. Thielen is a unowned asset across the board.

Vikings Fantasy Football Impact

At his request, the Vikings released Thielen to either retire, or find a promising role to finish out the season. The Steelers found to be that team.

This will not affect the Vikings in any bit. Thielen has a 5% Target Share and he had often been playing less than 20% of snaps. His role was much higher without Jordan Addison, but he has been rendering mostly useless since then.

Steelers Fantasy Football Impact

The Steelers have lacked a ton of depth at the Wide Receiver position. They operate with DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. Beyond that, it is Roman Wilson (7% Target Share), Ben Skowronek (2% Target Share), and Scotty Miller (Basically Useless). It looks that they add Thielen for a veteran presence and perhaps to fill the voids left by the WR3 and beyond.

Pittsburgh does lack to support many pass-catchers. Beyond Metcalf, nobody, including their three Tight Ends, have been worth a start in Fantasy Football. On occasion, Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth have been worth a start, but lacking much upside.

The Steelers traded a 2nd round pick for DK Metcalf. That pick turned into Seahawks DB Nick Emmanwori. Who leads the NFL in QB pressures by a defensive back. And Seattle is 9-3.



Metcalf has 5 straight games under 50 yards.



The Steelers are losing the DK Metcalf deal. Badly. pic.twitter.com/MxgemXTU6c — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 1, 2025

Thielen could work into a 10-15% Target Share, but that is very hopeful. As for now, I would not even bother picking him up. This is a classic move of a team pushing for the playoffs and adding a veteran for the locker room.

Stock Watch

DK Metcalf is unaffected, remains as a WR2.

Calvin Austin III is mildly unaffected, perhaps a tad bit, but he is never worth a start as it stands. The risk is not worth your time.

Adam Thielen is not worth a pickup in free agency, despite some perked interest.

