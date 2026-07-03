AFC East Biggest Fantasy Football Sleepers And Value Picks: Can DJ Moore Thrive As Josh Allen's Top Option?

Fantasy football season is ramping up, and it is time to start focusing on the upcoming season. One of the most important kind of players to identify are the sleepers. You can get them at a lower price than they should cost and can help you win your fantasy league. Here, we will be focusing on the top sleeper at each position in the AFC East.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Granted, we only have a small sample size of Willis being a successful passer in the NFL; however, he has proven that he has the speed and athleticism to make plays with his legs. Last year, in limited work, we saw him complete 30 of 35 attempts for 422 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, while rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. The vast majority of his work came in two games in December after Jordan Love went down with an injury for the Green Bay Packers.

His rushing ability gives him massive upside even if he doesn't develop as a passer like the Dolphins hope, and his new three-year $67.5 million contract suggests they are going to give him plenty of opportunities to develop. Currently, his ADP has him going as the 21st quarterback off the board, so he's essentially free. He should be drafted as a top 15 quarterback.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Look, we all want TreVeyon Henderson to take over as the RB1 in New England and get a ton of touches so he can make huge plays. With that said, it seems like fantasy owners are drafting the Patriots' running backs based more on what they hope happens than what the team has actually shown us.

When Stevenson was healthy last season, the team overwhelmingly leaned on him over Henderson. Even after Henderson exploded when Stevenson was sidelined. By the time we got to the NFL playoffs, Henderson had been phased out of the lineup almost completely. Yet, while the gap has closed a bit, Henderson is still being drafted as the RB22 while Stevenson is being drafted as the RB30. Last season, Stevenson finished as the RB22 in fantasy points per game, scoring 17.8, 27.2, and 35.3 fantasy points in the final three games of the season.

WR DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Moore has emerged as one of the more polarizing players this offseason after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Buffalo Bills, where he is expected to become Josh Allen's top target. Some believe he will thrive in this role similarly to what we saw with Stefon Diggs, even if to a lesser degree, while others have been scared off by other attempts at establishing a WR1 in Buffalo like Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman.

There is also the fear that Moore has simply declined after a down season, but he also had much more target competition in Chicago than he will have in Buffalo. He's currently being drafted as the WR26; however, we view him as having fringe WR1 upside.

TE Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Dulcich has a chance to carve out a significant role in Miami, where he could easily emerge as a key target in an offense with the weakest WR corps in the NFL. While we do view him as more of a backup or streaming option, he will far outperform his current TE24 draft cost. His ADP has been rising, but we would feel comfortable drafting him inside the top 20 tight ends.

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