Fantasy drafts are usually won by the boost from players selected in the later rounds. There are plenty of overlooked RBs every year who could give fantasy owners value in the later weeks of the fantasy football season. Some may specialize in catching passes out of the backfield for huge gains, while other RBs have a nose for the end zone in goal-line situations. Here are four underrated RBs to target in the later rounds.

Jonathon Brooks: Carolina Panthers

One RB who could turn out to be an absolute steal in fantasy drafts is Brooks. The former Longhorn is one of the more polarizing late-round targets, and there was a reason the Panthers moved up in the draft to get him. For the moment, Brooks is behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart, but with a strong training camp, he could earn a bigger role.

Jonathon Brooks fantasy stock 📈👀



JB is going to be UNSTOPPABLE this year.pic.twitter.com/a3rWgNYbfx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 3, 2026

Fantasy owners have concerns about his extensive injury history, but they also know the potential they could miss out on by passing him up. It also remains to be seen whether he'll still have his initial explosiveness, which is a major part of his game. His ADP is RB36 in most leagues, despite his ability to become a legit three-down back.

Keaton Mitchell: Los Angeles Chargers

They say that speed kills, and we have all witnessed that over the years in the NFL. Nobody prioritizes speed more than new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. He desires to have players with elite speed because they are necessary for the type of schemes he deploys. McDaniel's system maximizes speedy playmakers as we have seen with the likes of Tyreek Hill and Devon Achane during his tenure as head coach of the Dolphins.

Once he was hired, he met with Chargers GM Joe Hortiz about finding players for his system and convinced him that Keaton Mitchell was his guy. McDaniel could unleash him in a variety of ways, especially using pre-snap motion to create mismatches with his speed. He should be targeted at the end of drafts if he's still available. Mitchell has exactly what fantasy owners want in a late-round sleeper, and those are efficiency and a path to a larger role.

Dylan Sampson: Cleveland Browns

If you're looking for a boost in PPR formats, look no further than Sampson. He's well worth a late- round selection if available, bringing immense value both on the ground and through the air. Sampson was a dependable check-down option and actually accumulated more receiving yards than rushing yards, proving that he doesn't need a ton of touches to be effective. According to FantasyPros.com, Sampson finished second in yards per route run (YPRR) and first in target rate per route run (TRPR).

Dylan Sampson a Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Entering 2026? https://t.co/ikNCtpaUqz — RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) June 30, 2026

Expect the Browns to get him more involved after taking snaps with the first-team during OTAs. He remains the expected handcuff for projected starter Quinshon Judkins, and should be able to fill the void in case of an injury. His 2.7 yards per carry is a bit concerning, but that number should rise if he earns more carries. His 33 receptions give him a proven PPR floor, and he could be selected earlier than his ADP suggests.

Isiah Pacheco: Detroit Lions

A good option to target in the later rounds is Pacheco. He put up decent fantasy numbers as a starter with the Chiefs, but he may be even more effective in a backup role. Pacheco should easily slide in and take over the role vacated by David Montgomery's trade to the Texans. He could inherit the short-yardage and goal-line duties, which would make him a commodity in the red zone. Pacheco's efficiency has dipped over the past couple of seasons, and a change of scenery could do him some good.

Fantasy owners shouldn't expect the workhorse version we saw with the Chiefs, but the Lions will find a way to work him into their game plan. Pacheco is considered a strong late-round target due to his touchdown equity, but should be avoided altogether in PPR formats, due to Jahmyr Gibbs getting the bulk of the work on passing downs. He is best suited for half-PPR and standard formats.