Aging Fantasy Football Stars To Avoid In 2026: Travis Kelce Is One Of Four Options To Move On From

There are always former fantasy superstars who are well past their prime, who get overdrafted based on name value. Fantasy owners have a hard time letting go of the familiar faces who helped them win championships in the past. However, the time comes when you have to move on. These are the aging superstars for whom it's time to give up on this fantasy season.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Jones's career is undoubtedly on a downward trajectory. He turns 32 years old this season and is coming off the worst season of his NFL career.

He missed five games due to injury and rushed for a career-low two touchdowns. His 4.2 yards per carry were also a career worst, as were his 548 rushing yards since his rookie season of 2017. It didn't get better for him in the passing attack when he totaled just 199 yards, which was also the lowest since his rookie season.

It's time to write Jones off as a star because his best days are behind him, and we no longer want any part of him. If you want to target a Vikings running back, go with Jordan Mason; he's younger and better at this point in their careers.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

It's a done deal for Kamara in New Orleans. He comes into this season at 31 years old and is coming off the worst season of his career, both through the air and on the ground. His 3.6 yards per carry were a career worst, as were his 5.6 yards per catch. His volume and efficiency have both fallen off a cliff. Injuries have become a major issue as well.

Kamara hasn't played a full slate of games since 2017, and he missed a career-high six games in 2025. With Travis Etienne Jr joining the Saints in free agency and the team investing in Kendre Miller and Devin Neal in the draft in recent years, Kamara no longer has a necessary role in New Orleans with this new regime.

WR Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

Kupp had a magical 2021 season, but hasn't really been fantasy relevant since getting injured in 2022. Now at 32 years old, he is little more than a fantasy afterthought. Last season, he caught 47 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns, with almost no target competition outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

This season, we expect Tory Horton and Rashid Shaheed to play a much bigger role on the outside, and both AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo should contribute at tight end. His time as a fantasy star has come and gone, and it's time to move on from him.

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite somehow managing to finish as the TE3 overall, owning Kelce felt bad last season. It's hard to see him continuing to do this with smoke and mirrors. He will turn 37 years old in early October and comes into the season with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, recovering from a torn ACL.

Kansas City should also have Rashee Rice for a full season in 2026 and have a legitimate rushing attack led by their big free agent signing and reigning Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III. Everything is lined up for Kelce to face a steep decline this season, but he'll still be drafted higher than he should be because he's Travis Kelce. Don't fall into that trap. There are many better options at the position this year.

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