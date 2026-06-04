2026 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Should You Draft Rashee Rice or Garrett Wilson?

Wide receiver is the deepest position in fantasy football, but it's also one of the most important, particularly in PPR formats. Two players who are being drafted just outside the WR1 conversation but within the top-15 options are Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets. Both have demonstrated WR1 upside, both enter the season with questions attached to their outlooks, and both are being selected in similar ranges across fantasy platforms.

When deciding between them, fantasy managers must weigh ceiling versus stability.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Few receivers have been more productive on a per-game basis when healthy than Rice. Since arriving in Kansas City, he has quickly become one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets and has consistently shown the ability to turn volume into elite fantasy production.

Unfortunately, injuries and a league suspension prevented fantasy managers from seeing a full season of what Rice could become in 2025. However, his production when available remained impressive. Across eight appearances last year, he secured 53 catches for 571 receiving yards and averaged more than 18 PPR points per game. He not only found the end zone five time through the aerial attack but also scored once via the ground game.

The appeal is obvious. Rice operates in one of football's most trustworthy offenses (particularly after the addition of Kenneth Walker III), catches passes from the league's best quarterback, and has already demonstrated the ability to command a massive workload. If he stays healthy for a full season, a 100-catch campaign with double-digit touchdowns is well within reach.

The concern is that fantasy managers are paying for that ceiling. Rice has dealt with multiple injuries in recent years, is coming off another offseason procedure, has had plenty of off-the-field issues, and still carries some uncertainty regarding his long-term contract situation.

#Chiefs WR Rashee Rice violated his probation after testing positive for marijuana (THC) and has been ordered to serve 30 days in jail.



He was booked this afternoon in Dallas County, Texas, and will be released from custody on June 16. That timeline means he’ll miss OTAs and… pic.twitter.com/TX56TTfKeY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2026

Still, Rice offers legitimate top-five fantasy receiver upside, and he should be motivated to reach that potential in a contract year. The combination of volume, quarterback play, and offensive environment is difficult to match. However, managers drafting him must accept more volatility than they would with some receivers being selected in the same range.

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) warms upon before an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson's fantasy career has followed a much different path.

While Rice's value has been driven by explosive efficiency and attachment to an elite offense, Wilson has built his résumé through sheer talent and target volume. Despite spending much of his career dealing with some of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, he has consistently produced quality fantasy numbers.

The breakout came in 2024 when he delivered the best fantasy finish of his career, eclipsing 100 receptions and 1,100 yards while finishing among the top 10 wideouts in PPR formats. His production is largely driven by volume, not efficiency. And that's not necessarily a bad thing in a New York Jets offense that will be chasing on the scoreboard all year. Wilson typically doesn't accumulate a ton of YAC or big touchdowns. Instead, he creates separation from his defender and hauls in a high percentage of his steady stream of targets.

Last season appeared to be heading toward another productive campaign before a knee injury shortened his year. The good news is that surgery was not required, and expectations are that he will be fully available entering the 2026 season.

According to Fantasy Football High-Stakes Expert Shawn Childs:

Despite a lengthy resume of success while playing with below NFL talent at the quarterback position, Wilson slipped to WR17 in the early NFL draft season in the National Fantasy Football Championship. His expected starting quarterback doesn’t excite, but Geno Smith helped Jaxon Smith-Njigba shine in 2024 (100/1,130/6 on 137 targets).

The Jets' top wideout should be active again this year while doing most of his damage over the first two levels of defenses. He has a much better feel as a WR2 than a foundation WR1, which was the case in the 2024 fantasy football draft season. His floor should be 90 catches for 1,000 yards with five to seven touchdowns, creating some value in his lower price point in 2026. Shawn Childs

Rashee Rice vs. Garrett Wilson 2026 Fantasy Football Verdict

Both receivers are the top targets on their respective teams but Rice definitely has more upside with Mahomes under center. While Wilson may see more volume with the Jets constantly playing from behind, Rice owns a higher ceilings and has a more realistic path at finishing among the elite fantasy receivers. Last year, Rice tallied the fifth-most fantasy points per game at the position. I just don't anticipate Wilson having the same league-winning potential. If Wilson were being drafted a few spots later, one could make the argument that he's the better value, but at WR15 compared to Rice's WR13 tag on FantasyPros, Rice is the clear superior option.

I might even snag Rice within the top 10, over players such as Malik Nabers (injury) and AJ Brown (new team).

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