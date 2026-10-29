AJ Brown, Jordan Mason, And More Week 8 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Trade Candidates

When making a fantasy football trade, you want to try to buy players right before they go off. That's how you maximize value. These are the top fantasy football buy-low trade candidates heading into Week 8.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason returned from injured reserve in Week 7 and immediately took over the starting job in Minnesota. Aaron Jones had played great in his absence, but the 31-year-old handled a massive workload, which clearly took a toll on his body.

Jones was already nursing a knee injury heading into last week, and he is not practicing this week because of it. Mason isn't going to be locked in as the lead back in Minnesota, and you should get him now while you still can.

In Week 7, Mason played on 64% of the offensive snaps to 25% for Jones. Mason also out-carried Jones 15-8 and had two targets to Jones's one. The gap in opportunities is not going to get closer for Jones.

WR AJ Brown, New England Patriots

Brown returned quicker than expected from his ankle injury, then had a quick turnaround on Thursday Night Football for his second game back. Understandably, he struggled in his first two games, but he should look much better this week after an extended break between Week 7 and Week 8.

He has a terrible matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but we still think he breaks out on Sunday. Fantasy owners are very down on him right now, which is why you should trade for him before Sunday.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Houston Texans

Harrison is still acclimating himself to the Texans' offense. He saw his snap count rise in his second game with the team, and we expect to see a big leap this week with Jaylin Noel now out for the year.

We expect Harrison to eventually take over as the WR2 in Houston and hold touchdown upside. The connection between Harrison and CJ Stroud is there, and he has seen four targets per game while playing just 20% of snaps over his first two games with the team. His targets will rise as his snaps increase.

WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin is out for the season with a knee injury, and 32-year-old Stefon Diggs is dealing with hand and hamstring injuries. Williams has a chance to step up and become the team's WR1 over the back half of the season.

With McLaurin going down last week, Williams led the wide receivers, playing on 67% of the offensive snaps. He caught three of four targets for 50 yards. Expect the snaps, targets, and production to all rise over the coming weeks.

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