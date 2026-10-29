Josh Jacobs, Tony Pollard, And More Week 8 Fantasy Football Sell-High Trade Candidates

It can be difficult, but when you have a player who is playing well and his value has peaked, it could be time to trade them while their value is highest. There are plenty of players right now who are playing well, but their trade value is going to drop. These are the top fantasy football sell-high trade candidates heading into Week 8.



QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals



Brissett has been a solid fantasy quarterback since taking over the starting job in Arizona. He is currently a high-end fantasy QB2 and throws the ball a ton. After seven games, he has completed 183 of 282 pass attempts for 1,600 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions, and 80 yards and a touchdown on the ground.



The issue is that the Cardinals haven't won many games with Brissett under center. He has gone 3-16 since taking over the starting job. Arizona is quickly plummeting down the standings, and Carson Beck is lurking to take his job. Trade Brissett now before he loses his job to his rookie backup.



RB Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers



Jacobs returned last week and was the clear RB1 in Green Bay. His 55 yards and a touchdown through the air saved his fantasy week, but that's not going to happen often. On the ground, he carried the ball 11 times for 36 yards at 3.3 yards per carry. The Packers' poor rushing attack goes beyond just the running backs. His efficiency isn't going to see a huge spike.



There is also the ever-looming suspension that could come down at any time if the NFL gets hold of the video evidence from his court case. We don't know what is on the video, but a suspension could be a possibility at any time. If the video comes out and it's bad, he will be suspended immediately.



RB Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans



Pollard has had a decent season, but he exploded in Week 7. He rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, while catching three passes for 26 yards. His stock is never going to be higher.



He is also a trade candidate at the NFL trade deadline. That could improve or damage his fantasy value. However, you will never get more for Pollard than you would if you traded him right now.



WR Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders



Tucker did something he never does. He strung two good games together. If someone in your league believes in him, you should sell him now. Over the past two games, he has caught 10 of 19 targets for 200 yards and three touchdowns.



In Week 6, he caught five passes for 97 yards and two TDs, and followed that up with five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. We have seen enough of Tucker not to trust this production, which is why you should trade him now.

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