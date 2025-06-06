Fantasy Sports

Alexander Mattison Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Alexander Mattison joins Miami as a potential red zone contributor, though his continued rushing inefficiency limits his fantasy ceiling.

Shawn Childs

Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) gains yardage against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium.
Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) gains yardage against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alexander Mattison saw increased involvement in 2023, but inefficiency plagued his production despite career highs in touches and receiving stats. Now with the Miami Dolphins, he offers veteran depth with goal-line upside but remains a limited threat as a rusher.

Alexander Mattison, MIA

The Vikings gave Mattison a career-high 210 touches in 2023, leading to new tops in rushing yards (700) and rushing attempts (180). Unfortunately, he failed to score on the ground with repeated weakness in his yards per rush (3.9) and yards per catch (6.4). 

Mattison gained 100 combined yards in only one contest (Week 3 – 20/93 with five catches for 32 yards). Minnesota gave him only 15 touches over his final three games (12/40 with three catches for 18) while sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue. He finished 38th in running back scoring (135.40) in PPR formats.

The move to Las Vegas resulted in bigger plays catching the ball (8.2 YPC) and career-highs in catches (36), receiving yards (294), and targets (36). Unfortunately, Mattison continued to be a liability in rushing (132/420/4 – 3.2 yards per rush). He’s gained under 4.0 yards per carry in each of the past four seasons.

Alexander Mattison Fantasy Football Outlook:

Mattison brings veteran experience with a chance to steal some in close rushing touchdowns. He’s had over 100 touches in five of his six years in the NFL, so I can’t dismiss him as a possible thorn to Miami’s lead running back.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL