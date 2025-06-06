Alexander Mattison Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Alexander Mattison saw increased involvement in 2023, but inefficiency plagued his production despite career highs in touches and receiving stats. Now with the Miami Dolphins, he offers veteran depth with goal-line upside but remains a limited threat as a rusher.
Alexander Mattison, MIA
The Vikings gave Mattison a career-high 210 touches in 2023, leading to new tops in rushing yards (700) and rushing attempts (180). Unfortunately, he failed to score on the ground with repeated weakness in his yards per rush (3.9) and yards per catch (6.4).
Mattison gained 100 combined yards in only one contest (Week 3 – 20/93 with five catches for 32 yards). Minnesota gave him only 15 touches over his final three games (12/40 with three catches for 18) while sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue. He finished 38th in running back scoring (135.40) in PPR formats.
The move to Las Vegas resulted in bigger plays catching the ball (8.2 YPC) and career-highs in catches (36), receiving yards (294), and targets (36). Unfortunately, Mattison continued to be a liability in rushing (132/420/4 – 3.2 yards per rush). He’s gained under 4.0 yards per carry in each of the past four seasons.
Alexander Mattison Fantasy Football Outlook:
Mattison brings veteran experience with a chance to steal some in close rushing touchdowns. He’s had over 100 touches in five of his six years in the NFL, so I can’t dismiss him as a possible thorn to Miami’s lead running back.