James White, Rob Gronkowski Headline the All-Time Fantasy Football Super Bowl Team

We are quickly approaching Super Bowl Sunday, when the top seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will take on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Throughout the history of the game, we have seen many great fantasy performances at the Super Bowl. This is the greatest all-time Super Bowl lineup.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to throw a pass in heavy rain against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Hurts had a massive game in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, but what made this performance special was what he was able to do on the ground with his legs. He rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns. It was the greatest fantasy football quarterback performance in NFL history.

RB1 James White, New England Patriots, 2018

Believe it or not, it was White who had the greatest fantasy Super Bowl performance in NFL history in the Patriots' huge comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons from 28 - 3 down in the second half. While he only rushed for 29 yards, he found the end zone twice on the ground and caught 14 passes for 110 yards and another touchdown.

RB2 Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs, 2020

Surely, if you asked most football fans which two running backs had the greatest fantasy football performances in the Super Bowl ever, very few would guess White and Williams. However, Williams had a huge game in the Chiefs' 2020 Super Bowl win. In this win over the 49ers, he rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 29 yards and another touchdown.

WR1 Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs not only have the RB2 in this lineup, but also the WR1. Worthy had a massive game in last year's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. He was targeted eight times and caught every one of them for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

WR2 Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams, 2022

Kupp is the only player on this list that we will get to see play in this year's Super Bowl on Sunday. In 2022, in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals with his former team, the Rams, he caught eight passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for seven yards, and he even threw a pass that fell incomplete.

TE Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots, 2018

Gronk was no stranger to Super Bowls or huge performances in big games. His biggest performance actually came in the Patriots' loss to the Eagles back in 2018. He caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Flex Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers, 2024

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) looks on in the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In the flex spot, we have CMC just two Super Bowls ago. In the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs, he both rushed for 80 yards and went for 80 yards through the air, on 22 carries and eight receptions. He also caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

