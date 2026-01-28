Cooper Kupp Regular Season Stats Breakdown & Super Bowl LX Predictions vs. Patriots

With 21 weeks of the NFL Season in our rear view, the whole season now comes down to just one final game. We will crown a new NFL Champion after the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. On Sunday, February 8, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seahawks, will face off with the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Patriots. This game will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

During the offseason, the Seahawks acquired a washed-up Cooper Kupp to serve as their WR2 opposite of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As expected, Kupp wasn't overly impressive this season and was generally an afterthought, both in fantasy and in real life.

He did score a touchdown against his former team, the Los Angeles Rams, last week in the NFC Championship Game to help propel his new team into the Super Bowl. While that was a cute story that I'm sure got plenty of likes and hearts on social media, it was little more than that. He still totaled just 36 yards in the game. The Super Bowl could very well be the last game of his NFL career, so we are sure he'll leave it all out there on the field.

Cooper Kupp Regular Season Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 16

Receptions: 47

Targets: 70

Yards: 593

Average: 12.6

Touchdowns: 2

Long: 67

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Cooper Kupp Playoff Stats By The Numbers

Games Played: 2

Receptions: 9

Targets: 11

Yards: 96

Average: 10.7

Touchdowns: 1

Long: 21

Cooper Kupp TD against his FORMER TEAM IN THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP 🔥🍿



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/LKdA7DnpKI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 26, 2026

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl LX Prediction

We don't expect much from Kupp in the Super Bowl, just like we didn't expect much from him all season. He delivered on those expectations. However, there is one positive for Kupp heading into the Super Bowl. Jaxon Smith-Njigba will undoubtedly command the most attention from the Patriots' defense and will likely have Christian Gonzalez on him, perhaps even with help from a safety.

That could free Kupp up to have a decent game. However, he has very little upside if he doesn't find the end zone. Not once all season did he top 90 yards, and only three times did he manage to catch more than four passes to go along with his two total touchdowns. Kupp is better off avoided on Super Bowl DFS slates.

