Alvin Kamara 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
In 2022, Kamara missed two more games due to an early-season rib injury. Over 15 starts, he gained 1,387 combined yards with a career-low four touchdowns and 57 catches. New Orleans handed him the ball 280 times (16.5 per game) while gaining only 4.0 yards per rush. In two matchups (23/103 and 23/107), Kamara rushed for over 100 yards. His role in the passing game was diminished over his final five contests (2/11, 2/13, 2/34, 1/7, and 1/3). He posted one impact showing (158 combined yards with two touchdowns and nine catches).
The NFL suspended Kamara to open the 2023 season. In his first game back in the starting lineup, the Saints gave him 24 touches, highlighted by 13 catches for 33 yards. From Week 4 to Week 8 (five contests), Kamara gained 548 combined yards with three touchdowns and 39 catches (22.36 FPPG in PPR formats).
On the downside, he gained only 3.7 yards per rush and 5.8 yards per catch. New Orleans downgraded his role over the following eight matchups (94/374/3 with 36 catches for 238 yards – 14.40 FPPG). Kamara missed Week 18 with an ankle issue. Over his 180 runs last year, he failed to gain over 20 yards. New Orleans had him on the field for 69.0% of their plays in the games he started.
At age 29, Kamara had a bounce-back season despite missing the final three weeks with a groin injury. He gained 1,493 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 68 catches on 296 touches. He gained 20 yards or more on 10 plays, with seven coming via the pass.
Kamara rushed for over 100 yards in three contests (20/115/3, 29/155, 23/112), with his top outcome in fantasy points coming in Week 2 (44.00 fantasy points). He scored over 20.00 fantasy points in two other games (24.90 and 27.50). Kamara had a floor of 12.60 fantasy points in 13 of his starts.
Over his eight years in the NFL, Kamara has gained over 1,100 yards each year with exceptional success catching the ball (573/4,762/25). In 2024, he ranked ninth in running back scoring (265.30 fantasy points), after finishing 12th and 16th over the past two years.
There is no dismissing the profile of Kamara, but all good things must come to an end. The Eagles barely threw to the running back in 2024 (52/432/2 on 69 targets), and Kellen Moore’s offense wasn’t running back-favoring the previous season (67 catches for 515 yards and one touchdown on 94 targets).
I sense a midseason trade for Kamara as the New Orleans competes for the first overall pick in 2026. As the 18th running back drafted this year, there is some built-in value based on his career resume. His floor should be 1,000 combined yards with 50 catches and six to eight touchdowns.
Kamara is currently the RB14 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.