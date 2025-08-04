2025 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: Top 300 PPR, Half-PPR, Standard Cheat Sheet
Fantasy football season is officially in full swing, and we’ve got the only cheat sheet you’ll ever need—Fantasy on SI’s dynamic Top 300 Rankings for PPR, Half-PPR, and Standard formats. Whether you're a grizzled vet or a rookie drafter ready to make waves, our real-time, customizable rankings are built to give you a winning edge so you can dominate your competition. Easily toggle between scoring formats or drill down by position to get rankings tailored perfectly to your league.
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings (PPR, Half-PPR, Standard)
At the top of the board, no surprises in PPR and Half-PPR: Cincinnati Bengals electric WR Ja’Marr Chase holds court as the consensus No. 1 pick. But in Standard formats, the spotlight shifts to the ground game—and the competition gets spicy. Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley are all jockeying for the crown, but it’s Barkley—the reigning Super Bowl champ—who currently leads the pack. Meanwhile, Bijan’s all-purpose skill set locks him in as the No. 2 pick behind Chase in PPR and Half-PPR leagues, reminding us all why versatility is fantasy royalty.
The quarterback landscape in 2025 is as electrifying as ever—and fantasy managers are feeling the heat. At the top, it’s a photo finish between two AFC juggernauts: Josh Allen narrowly takes the crown over Lamar Jackson, thanks to his relentless goal-line usage and cannon arm. But don’t sleep on Jayden Daniels. The electric second-year QB is crashing the elite tier, bringing game-breaking dual-threat upside that makes him a fantasy cheat code—especially in leagues that reward rushing.
However, if you miss out on a top-three quarterback, waiting until the late rounds is probably the preferred strategy. Is there really much difference between Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, and Jared Goff? Personally, if I don't nail a top-three quarterback, I'm waiting and won't regret a Trevor Lawrence or JJ McCarthy as my starting signal-caller so long as it means that I have an edge at the other skill positions.
Wide receiver remains a gold mine of fantasy production, and the 2025 class is bursting at the seams with star power. Ja’Marr Chase still reigns supreme, but Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb aren’t far behind, forming a clear-cut elite tier. Right on their heels? Young studs like Malik Nabers, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Nico Collins, Brian Thomas Jr., and Drake London, all of whom are making serious cases for Round 1 status—particularly in PPR leagues where volume is king.
As for tight ends, there’s Brock Bowers… and then there’s everyone else. In all formats, Bowers is a positional unicorn, capable of delivering WR2-level production from your TE slot. However, Standard scoring tightens the gap—and you might just see a more touchdown-dependent option sneak above Trey McBride in the TE2 spot. Either way, the position is deeper than it’s been in years, giving savvy drafters more flexibility than ever.
