Amari Cooper Retires: More Targets To Go Around For Brock Bowers And Jakobi Meyers
Out of nowhere, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has just announced that he is retiring from the NFL. This unforeseen move could have heavy implications for the other Raider pass catchers on their potential outlooks for fantasy football in 2025.
Cooper Calls It Quits
The Raider reunion of where it all started for Cooper, will not be happening. In his time with the Raiders’ organization, he had two seasons totaling over 1,000 yards. In 2015, he recorded 1,070 yards, and in 2016, he recorded 1,153 yards. The sad reality is that those days when “Coop” chants rained down at the Raiders', Cleveland Browns', and Dallas Cowboys’ stadiums, where #19 was one of the best WRs on the field, are now over. In his latest stint in Buffalo, he recorded just 297 receiving yards over eight games, averaging out to 37.1 yards per game. There was optimism that the veteran could have a bounce-back year in his 11th season, but it is clear now that it will not happen.
This is a big blow to fantasy owners who used a good chunk of their FAAB budget on Cooper, as he was seen as one of the best week 1 waiver wire targets. On the other side of things, for fantasy GMs with other Raiders pass catchers, this sad news brings a likely boost in fantasy points.
Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Impact
The news of Cooper’s retirement comes just nine days after he initially signed with the Raiders. This gave a tick down to the Raiders’ pass-catching group's fantasy potential. But now their stock is back to where it was no longer than two weeks ago. Two of the likely main beneficiaries are the Raiders' two top passing options, Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers.
Cooper, despite his regression, was going to see the field and was going to see targets. In 2024, he averaged just over six targets a game. The majority of these targets will likely find their way into the hands of either Meyers or Bowers. It is not a crazy amount of targets to be had, but it leads to more opportunities for big fantasy plays, especially with Geno Smith at the wheel of the Raiders’ offense this year. In 2024, the Seahawks, with Smith, averaged the sixth most pass attempts per game, 34.9.
Two other Raiders pass catchers this news could benefit are 2023 third-round pick Tre Tucker and rookie out of Tennessee, Dont’e Thornton Jr..
Tre Tucker Fantasy Impact
Tre Tucker, in his second year with the Raiders, began to show some promise. He logged a total of 539 yards with 44 receptions. This comes building off a rookie season where he only had 19 receptions with 331 yards. He is currently listed as one of the Raiders' starting WRs, and with his role even more clearly defined with Cooper out of the picture, he should be seen as someone to keep note of as a potential waiver wire target. In ESPN fantasy, he is currently rostered in less than one percent of leagues.
Dont’e Thornton Jr. Fantasy Impact
Rookie receiver Dont’e Thornton was gaining buzz before the Cooper news even dropped. The fourth-round draft pick was listed as a starter in Las Vegas’ week 1 depth chart. He brings things to the table that not many receivers in the NFL can. He is 6’5” and ran a time of 4.30 at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine. In ESPN fantasy, he is currently rostered by just less than eight percent of leagues. It is not a bad idea to put in a claim for him now. The ceiling he has as a player is one that could eventually make him a starter lock.