Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Rankings And Projections: Draft Him Over Malik Nabers
Amon-Ra St. Brown has quickly evolved from a reliable target machine into one of fantasy football’s most dominant wideouts. With back-to-back top-three PPR finishes and a brand-new $120 million deal, he enters 2025 as a cornerstone WR1 with both consistency and explosive upside. How will the Detroit Lions superstar perform this upcoming season?
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
In 2022, his opportunity (12, 12, and 9 targets) to open the season reflected the end of the previous year, leading to 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns. An ankle injury cost him Week 4 and a step-back play over the next three contests (1/4, 7/69, and 4/55). Over his final nine games, St. Brown caught 67 of his 87 passes for 762 yards and three touchdowns.
He had a floor of six catches in eight of these nine games while delivering three impact showings (10/119, 9/122/1, and 11/114/2). He set career highs in catches (106), receiving yards (1,161), touchdowns (6), and targets (146). Detroit gave him 16 rushes for 156 yards and one touchdown over his first two years in the league.
Heading into 2023, the goal for St. Brown was to add more length to his catches. He accomplished that feat by doubling his catches of 20 yards or more (24 – 11 in 2022 and 11 in 2021). As a result, his yards per catch (12.7) finished at a new top.
St. Brown finished with career highs in catches (119), receiving yards (1,515), touchdowns (10), and targets (163). He gained over 100 yards in nine contests (6/102, 9/102, 12/124/1, 13/102, 6/108, 8/156/1, 7/112/1, 12/106/1, and 7/144/1). St. Brown scored fewer than 15.00 fantasy points in two matchups (3/21 and 2/49/1) while missing Week 5 with an abdominal issue. The Lions rewarded his efforts with a four-year $120 million contract after the season.
The Lions featured St. Brown close to the line of scrimmage last season, resulting in a drop to 11.0 yards per catch, with 14 receptions of 20 yards or fewer. He set a new high in his touchdowns (12) while maintaining a high floor in catches (115) and receiving yards (1,263).
St. Brown gained more than 100 yards in five matchups (11/119, 8/112/1, 11/161/2, 14/193/1, and 8/137). From Week 3 to Week 11, he scored eight consecutive matchups (nine total), leading to a high consistency factor. St. Brown scored over 20.00 fantasy points in eight matchups, highlighted by two impact showings (11/157/2 and 14/193/1).
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Outlook And Ranking
In the offseason, he had a minor left knee surgery that should be healed by opening day. St. Brown ranked third in wide receiving scoring (317.65) in PPR formats in back-to-back seasons, while coming off the board as the fourth wideout this year. More of the same – 120/1,300/10 but more underlying upside.
St. Brown is currently the WR4 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.