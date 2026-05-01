Anthony Richardson Gets A Second Chance With The Miami Dolphins In This NFL Mock Trade

The writing has been on the wall for former first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson's exit from the Indianapolis Colts for a while now. Indianapolis took another step towards divorce this week when they decline the fifth-year team option on his rookie contract. This means, instead of locking him up for a fifth NFL Season, he will become a free agent after the 2026 season.

The Colts are declining to use QB Anthony Richardson’s 5th year option, per @mchappell51 pic.twitter.com/Y9JlSyjKL6 — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) April 30, 2026

It would make sense if the Colts decided to trade him either at the trade deadline or, more likely, during this offseason. After what we've seen from him so far on the professional level, and the fact that everyone knows his days in Indy are numbered, it's unlikely they get much for him. However, there will certainly be some suitors willing to take a shot on a 23-year-old former fourth-overall pick with the raw physical ability Richardson possesses.

Miami Dolphins - Indianapolis Colts Mock Trade

Miami Dolphins Receive

QB - Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts Receive

Sixth Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

No matter where Richardson lands, he is more than likely to start the season as a backup. Because of this, it's hard to accurately assess his potential fantasy impact because his potential upside hinges on outside things out of his power.

However, in Miami, he would be more likely to get a shot at the starting gig for one reason or another in 2026. Not only do they have an unproven quarterback who was as bad if not worse than Richardson at his first stop in Malik Willis, but they could also be looking at a very high draft pick and looking to evaluate their roster once the season inevitably gets away from them.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Miami Dolphins

Richardson is at a very similar spot in his career that Willis was when the Green Bay Packers took a shot on him after a dismal run with the Tennessee Titans. The Dolphins' new general manager and head coach come from that same regime that has now taken a shot on Willis twice. It stands to reason that they could see the value in Richardson as well, who is also a raw but physically gifted young quarterback coming off a rough first stint in the league.

Miami is also looking at a miserable season as far as their overall record goes. They are projected to have one of the top picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. It would make sense for them to take a shot on another young quarterback. If Willis is a disaster, they could at least get a look at Richardson. Even if Willis is fine but not great, it would make sense to get a long look at Richardson and turn over every stone before drafting a rookie quarterback at or near the top of next year's draft.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Indianapolis Colts

Both sides need a fresh start, and the Colts are at a point where they need to just take what they can get. It's unlikely his stock rises between now and the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline, and we don't expect them to get more than a high sixth-round pick. The Colts need to just rip this band-aid off and move on.

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