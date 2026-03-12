Anthony Richardson Finally Sees Fantasy Football Value Skyrocket With Potential Trade To The Vikings 

The NFL could be on the verge of a blockbuster move involving Anthony Richardson, a dynamic young quarterback with rare dual-threat talent.

While Richardson has struggled at times during his tenure with the Colts, his combination of elite arm strength, athleticism, and playmaking ability makes him a tantalizing option for any team willing to give him a fresh start. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to unlock his full potential.

For fantasy football managers, Richardson brings enormous upside. His rushing ability provides a reliable floor, while his passing talent and big-play potential create a sky-high ceiling, making him a weekly must-start in almost any format.

So, what would it take for the Vikings to acquire him? Here’s a look at a realistic trade scenario.

Minnesota Vikings - Indianapolis Colts NFL Mock Trade Details & Fantasy Football Impact

Vikings Acquire:

QB Anthony Richardson

Colts Acquire:

2026 5th Round Pick

If Anthony Richardson were traded to the Vikings, his fantasy value could see a significant boost. While Richardson struggled in Indianapolis and barely played in 2025, recording only a couple of passing attempts before injury sidelined him, his dual-threat ability has historically been his main fantasy asset, with 635 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns over his first two seasons.

A fresh start in Minnesota could improve his passing efficiency and reduce turnovers, raising his ceiling from a volatile mid-tier QB2 to a legitimate weekly QB1.

However, Richardson would need to win the starting job over JJ McCarthy, who in 2025 threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and added 181 rushing yards with 4 rushing touchdowns. This competition makes his fantasy outlook dependent not just on health and development, but also on earning the role outright.

Richardson’s rushing upside gives him a higher fantasy floor, and his success could also lift the value of the Vikings' skill players. Still, injury history and passing inconsistencies remain risks, making him a high-upside, high-variance option.

Overall, a trade to Minnesota could transform Richardson from a speculative stash into a potentially elite fantasy quarterback if he stays healthy, adapts to a new environment, and wins the starting job.

Why The Colts Make The Trade

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to throw downfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

With Daniel Jones re-signing in 2025 to a multi-year extension, the Colts have committed to him as their starting quarterback, leaving Anthony Richardson blocked on the depth chart.

Trading Richardson allows Indianapolis to turn a struggling, inconsistent asset into draft capital, even if it’s just a 5th-round pick, while freeing up roster space and reducing risk in the quarterback room.

The move also gives Richardson a fresh start elsewhere, while the Colts can focus fully on building around their committed starter. Overall, the trade helps the team recoup value, simplify their QB situation, and minimize long-term uncertainty.

Why The Vikings Make The Trade

Sep 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. (5) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The Vikings could see Anthony Richardson as a high-upside quarterback who can transform their offense. JJ McCarthy struggled in 2025, throwing for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and adding 181 rushing yards with 4 rushing TDs, giving Minnesota reason to look for an upgrade.

Richardson’s dual-threat ability provides a higher fantasy floor and ceiling, while also creating more opportunities for the team’s skill players. Acquiring him for a low-cost trade, like a 5th-round pick, is a low-risk, high-reward move that could give the Vikings a young quarterback with franchise-long upside if he wins the starting job.

