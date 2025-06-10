Fantasy Sports

Antonio Gibson Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football

Antonio Gibson's move to New England brought mixed results in 2024, with solid yardage but limited scoring and fantasy impact. What's in store for him in 2025?

Shawn Childs

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (4) on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (4) on the field against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
After a diminished role in Washington’s running game, Antonio Gibson’s transition to the Patriots offered hope for a bigger offensive presence. Despite showing efficiency in yards per touch, Gibson struggled to deliver consistent fantasy production, making him a risky option heading into the new season.

Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots

The Commanders phased out Gibson in the run game in 2023, leading to only 65 carries for 265 yards and one score over 16 games. He failed to rush for more than 35 yards in any matchup. On the positive side, Gibson set career highs in catches (48), receiving yards (389), and yards per catch (8.1). Over the past two seasons, only one of his 214 carries gained more than 20 yards.

The move to New England was expected to give Gibson a more prominent role in their offense. He gained 744 combined yards with one touchdown and 23 catches on 143 touches. Unfortunately, Gibson never scored more than 12.20 fantasy points in PPR formats while being a weak link in 13 games (10.00 fantasy points or fewer). He did show strength in his yards per rush (4.5) and yards per catch (9.0).

Antonio Gibson Fantasy Football Outlook

Gibson will be an easy player to write off this year based on his usage in 2024 and the addition of TreVeyon Henderson, but he has the talent to jump Stevenson on the Patriots’ running back depth chart. I expect him to go undrafted in almost all 12-team redrafts.

