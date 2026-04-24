Arizona Cardinals Select Jeremiyah Love: What It Means for Fantasy Football in 2026

There wasn’t much debate at the top of this running back class—Jeremiyah Love sat alone in that tier. In a draft where teams largely waited on the position, he was the one back with true first-round juice.

With the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals made it official, grabbing the dynamic playmaker out of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. And if you watched him the past two seasons, you know exactly what they’re getting.

Love wasn’t a volume back in college—Notre Dame rotated him—but the efficiency jumps off the page. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry and 9.4 yards per catch, piling up 40 total touchdowns across 28 games. That’s not just production—that’s damage. At 6-foot, 210 pounds with 4.36 speed, he’s built like a feature back and moves like a home-run hitter.

What makes Love intriguing isn’t just the burst—it’s how he gets there. He runs with patience, lets blocks develop, then hits the gas in a hurry. Once he’s into the second level, it’s usually over. Defensive backs aren’t catching him from behind, and angles disappear fast. He’ll finish runs with some edge, too, though his habit of trying to hurdle defenders is something that’ll get coached out quickly at the next level.

Fantasy Impact of Jeremiyah Love Being Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals

With the Arizona Cardinals, this backfield suddenly gets very interesting.

Arizona already has James Conner and Tyler Allgeier, but neither brings Love’s explosive ceiling. Early on, you’ll probably see a rotation, with Conner handling some of the heavier work while Love gets his feet under him. Don’t expect that to last forever.

Long-term, Love has everything you want in a three-down fantasy back. He’s got the size to hold up, the speed to create chunk plays, and the receiving ability to stay on the field in passing situations. If he proves reliable in pass protection—which he should—there’s a clear path to him taking over this backfield sooner rather than later.

In this offense, he could quickly emerge as the No. 2 offensive option behind Trey McBride. And in fantasy, that’s the kind of role that turns rookies into league-winners.

There may be a learning curve early, but the upside here is obvious. If you’re drafting for ceiling—especially in dynasty—Love belongs near the top of your board.

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