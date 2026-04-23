Jeremiyah Love’s 4 Most Likely NFL Draft Destinations and Their Fantasy Football Impact

The NFL Draft is just hours away, and in due time, new names will be announced fantasy football phenoms. The names include those of Fernando Mendoza and Carnell Tate, while we focus here on Jeremiyah Love. The 'generational' running back has no sure-thing destination right now. However, he shall go in the top-10, if not the top-5. So, where will he land?

Jeremiyah Love Draft Preview

No. 3 — Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals can go many ways at 3rd overall. Everything is on the table from drafting Love, to drafting and edge, or trading out of the spot. The expectation is that if the Cardinals remain, Love may the pick. Much remains unknown, but Love on the Cardinals would be unique. The team currently has James Conner and Tyler Allgeier. By adding Love, it would be a weird move that may limit his overall upside in total volume.

No. 4 — Tennessee Titans

This is the likeliest spot for Love to be drafted. The Titans can use a star running back, and Brian Daboll would surely do wonders with his new workhorse. Read more into Love on the Titans here. In a quick synopsis, Love will be the Titans workhorse, and he will be a top-10 fantasy football running back with a very high floor.

No. 5 — New York Giants

Reports from Giants camp are mixed. The team is said to love Jordyn Tyson, but perhaps more at Pick No. 10. Love is widely hailed as a fit, yet a scary one, as with flashes of the ultimate doom of Saquon Barkley, in which the team achieved zero despite big efforts. If the Giants do go with Love, he shall actually have high expectations. Love would compliment Jaxson Dart and Malik Nabers quite well as his offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy, brings an Andy Reid, run-first scheme.

No. 7 — Washington Commanders

If Love is passed on, the Commanders will be a hot-spot if no one makes the effort to trade up. The Commanders need a new weapon, whether a running back or pass-catcher. It will be hard for Dan Quinn and company to pass on Love here. While Kalshi lists Love as an 8% chance to go here, much is due to his likelihood to be gone by this pick. If Love does go to Washington, we can expect big things from a top-10 running back alongside Jayden Daniels and new offensive coordinator David Blough.

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