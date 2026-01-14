Ashton Jeanty Headlines 2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Grades

The 2025 NFL rookie class made a significant impact on the fantasy football landscape this season. Rookies around the league offered immensely valuable fantasy production during the year on the back of successful individual campaigns.

While some rookies picked near the top of the draft managed to live up to elevated expectations, others who entered the season under the radar emerged after carving out notable roles for their respective teams. Here are fantasy grades for some of the top rookies in the league this season, taking into production, draft position and impact into consideration:

Jaxson Dart - New York Giants

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: A-

The New York Giants answered long-standing questions at the quarterback position with the selection of Jaxson Dart with the No. 24 overall pick. Dart notched 12 starts in his rookie campaign, vastly exceeding expectations. He completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions, adding 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. Dart averaged 17.6 fantasy points per week, the 14th most among all quarterbacks in the league this season. Though his rookie campaign was cut short, Dart generated immense excitement from Giants fans.

Tyler Shough - New Orleans Saints

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: B+

Much like New York, the New Orleans Saints managed to find their quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough. The front office selected Shough with the No. 40 overall pick and saw flashes of immense potential in his first year under center. The rookie signal-caller notched nine starts in his first year as a pro, leading the Saints to wins in four of their final five games. Over 11 appearances, he completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions, adding three scores on the ground. While his weekly fantasy production was less than that of Dart, Shough managed to carve out 14.6 fantasy points per week.

Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: A

Ashton Jeanty led all rookie running backs from a production standpoint in 2025. The Las Vegas Raiders landed Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick, coming into the season with immense expectations. The Boise State product racked up 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns over 266 carries, hauling in 55 catches for 346 yards and another five scores in the passing game. Despite inconsistency within the offensive line and a lackluster passing attack, Jeanty averaged 14.4 PPR points per game, finishing the season ranked as RB11 in fantasy football.

TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: A-

The New England Patriots noticed the quickest turnaround of any team in the NFL this season. Following a 4-13 campaign last season, New England flipped the script with a 14-3 campaign in 2025. The Patriots added a number of quality contributors in the draft, especially in the backfield, picking TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 overall pick. Despite a slow start to the season, Henderson surged in the second half of the season, closing the year with 180 carries for 911 yards and nine touchdowns. The Ohio State alum averaged 12.1 PPR points, ending the year ranked as RB21 among PPR leagues.

Tetairoa McMillan - Carolina Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: A

Tetairoa McMillan was the top wide receiver taken in the 2025 draft, going to the Carolina Panthers with the No. 8 overall pick. McMillan dominated in his first season, quickly emerging as the dominant threat in Carolina’s passing game. The rookie wideout hauled in 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns over 122 targets through the air. His success translated to fantasy football, where he averaged 12.4 points per week among PPR leagues. McMillan closed the season ranked as PPR’s WR16, the highest ranking of any first-year wide receiver.

Emeka Egbuka - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: A-

Emeka Egbuka provided stability to a receiving corps that was ravaged by injury throughout the 2025 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Egbuka with the No. 19 pick, pairing him with the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. With the veteran pair sidelined, Egbuka quickly built rapport with star quarterback Baker Mayfield. Over 13 starts, the rookie wideout hauled in 63 of his 127 targets for 938 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He finished his first season ranked as WR23 in PPR, averaging 11.5 points per week.

Tyler Warren - Indianapolis Colts

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs after the catch against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: A+

Our first perfect grade is dealt to star tight end Tyler Warren. The Indianapolis Colts added Warren with the No. 14 pick in the draft, filling a massive need on the offensive side of the ball. In his first NFL season, Warren left a lasting mark on the Colts’ offense. He hauled in 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns over 112 targets despite only starting in 12 games on the season. Warren finished the season ranked as TE4 among PPR leagues, averaging 11.1 points per game.

Harold Fannin Jr. - Cleveland Browns

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Rookie Grade: A+

The tight end position continues to dominate our rookie grades. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. claims the second, and final, perfect grade on the list. The Browns selected the Bowling Green product with the No. 67 overall pick, emerging as one of the top contributors in an inconsistent Browns offense. Over 107 targets, Fannin managed 72 receptions for 731 yards and six touchdowns, adding a seventh score on the ground. From a fantasy standpoint, Fannin was one of the top players at the position, finishing the season ranked as TE6 in PPR, averaging 11.7 points.

