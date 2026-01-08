Jaxson Dart & 2 Bears Rookies Among Top 2026 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates

With the 2025 fantasy football season now over, it is time to start looking ahead to 2026. With a new fantasy season comes new fantasy stars. Every season, we have new breakout stars. These are the top early breakout candidates for the 2026 fantasy football season.

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Despite facing a ton of hurdles this season, Dart still put together a strong rookie season. Due to both injuries and poor coaching decisions, Dart only started 12 games this season. He didn't have Malik Nabers by the time he became the starter and lost Cam Skattebo early into the season. In those 12 games, he still threw for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just five interceptions, while also rushing for 487 yards and nine touchdowns. With a new coach and healthy supporting cast, he's poised for a breakout campaign.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It seems clear that Ben Johnson is looking to replicate his offense from Detroit in Chicago. After a strong rookie season, Monangai looks set to fill the David Montgomery role for the Bears. As a rookie, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry, rushing for 783 yards and five touchdowns, while catching 18 of 30 targets for 164 yards. The Chicago backfield will be much closer to a split next season between Monangai and D'Andre Swift.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Judkins' rookie season was plagued by issues, and he still managed to finish as the RB26. He missed almost all of training camp and the start of the season due to off-field issues, and his season ended early due to injury. The complete lack of competent quarterback play certainly didn't help anything either. Still in 14 games, he rushed for 827 yards and six touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 171 yards. We expect him to be a superstar next season with even slight upgrades to the Cleveland offense.

WR Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Burden came on strong late in the season and showed us a ton of upside. The rookie had a lot to deal with early on in the year. Chicago has a lot of mouths to feed in the passing attack, and everyone was learning a new offense. Next season, we expect him to climb up the depth chart and be a Week 1 starter. This season, he has posted two 100-plus yard games and has totaled 47 receptions on 60 targets for 652 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Horton was a standout star in both rookie and training camp this past summer, but we didn't get to see much of him due to injury. However, in just seven games, he scored five touchdowns. Next season, he will be the WR2 in Seattle to start the season. We expect him and Jaxon Smith-Njigba to form one of the best wide receiver duos in the league for years to come.

