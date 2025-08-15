Ashton Jeanty Tops The List of 10 Rookies To Target In 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts
As we head into the 2025-2026 season, a new rookie class joins the league looking to make a name for themselves. From Ashton Jeanty taking over the Raiders' backfield to Cam Ward taking the reins as the Titans' new signal caller, here are the top 10 rookies you should be looking to target in your fantasy football draft.
1. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Widely considered the best RB taken in the 2025 NFL draft, he was selected sixth overall by the Raiders. He finished second in Heisman voting to Travis Hunter in 2024 after dominating the Mountain West with back-to-back rushing titles. Jeanty posted 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023, then erupted for 2,601 yards and 29 scores in 2024. Currently going off the board as the RB6 in PPR drafts, he offers tremendous value for fantasy managers targeting him late in the first round or early in the second.
2. Tetairoa Mcmillan, Carolina Panthers
The first WR taken in this year's draft was selected eighth overall by the Panthers (not counting two-way player Travis Hunter). He saw great success in college with 213 receptions, 3423 yards, and 26 touchdowns across three seasons at Arizona. He is the clear top option to the lead the Panthers' WR core this season. Currently being drafted as WR 27 and 55th overall, he could be a steal in the 5th round of fantasy drafts.
3. Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars
Arguably the most talented player to ever touch the gridiron, Hunter won the Heisman trophy in 2024. Many are still unsure how he is going to be deployed as a player in 2025, but it's hard not to bank on his talent. Some scouts see him as a better Cornerback than he is a Wide receiver, but he still put up a combined 153 receptions, 1979 yards, and 20 touchdowns in 22 games in 2 seasons at Colorado as a receiver. In a small sample size in the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Steelers, he played a total of 18 snaps, 10 on offense and 8 on defense. This could be an indication that he should see plenty of looks on the offensive side of the ball. He is currently being drafted as WR 31 and 70th overall.
4. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka has been tearing it up all offseason. The 2025 19th overall pick looks to be the future at Wide receiver for the Buccaneers. With Mike Evans aging, and Chris Godwin still recovering from a season-ending injury in 2024. Ohio State WRs have a history of success in the NFL, so don't be surprised if Egbuka lights it up in year one. He is currently being selected as WR 48 and 109th overall in fantasy drafts.
5. Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton was the Chargers' first-round pick, drafted 22nd overall in 2025. He is currently second on the depth chart behind veteran RB Najee Harris. However, Harris has been out most of camp with an eye injury, and Hampton has gotten the first-team reps. Harbaugh typically uses a committee approach with RBs, as seen with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards for most of the season last year. So expect Hampton to get plenty of touches this season. He is currently being taken as the RB 16 and 35th overall in fantasy drafts.
6. TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
The Patriots drafted Henderson 38th overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He is currently second on the depth chart behind veteran RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson is coming off a career-low season where he rushed for 801 yards on 207 attempts ( 3.9 yards per carry). Given how high the Patriots drafted Henderson, it's expected that he will push him for RB1 duties. He is currently being drafted as the RB 21and 51st overall in fantasy drafts.
7. Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
Many believe Warren has a chance to be this season's Brock Bowers. He had 104 receptions, 1233 receiving yards, and 8 touchdowns last season at Penn State. Given how scarce the TE position is in fantasy, it's hard not to take a chance on his upside. He is currently being drafted as the TE 10 and 104th overall in fantasy drafts.
8. R.J. Harvey, Denver Broncos
Harvey is currently second on the depth chart behind veteran RB JK Dobbins. He was selected in the second round, 60th overall, by the Broncos in 2025. Since Dobbins has a history of getting injured, it may not be long before Harvey is leading Denver's backfield. He is currently being selected as the RB 25 and 53rd overall in fantasy drafts.
9. Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Golden was the first wide receiver the Packers have taken in the first round since Javon Walker in 2002. He was well worthy of this selection, proving to be a skilled playmaker in his lone season at Texas to the tune of 58 receptions, 987 yards, and 9 touchdowns. He joins a skilled receiver room, including Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Christian Watson. He is currently being drafted as the WR 42 and 92nd overall in fantasy drafts.
10. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
This season's first overall pick in the NFL draft, Ward proved to be a very polished passer in his lone season at Miami, throwing for 4313 yards and 39 touchdowns in 13 games. He joins veterans Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard on offense and looks to be a great value pick at the QB position. He is currently being drafted as the QB 22 and 162nd overall in fantasy drafts.
Honorable Mentions:
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
The first tight end off the board in the 2025 NFL draft, Loveland joins Ben Johnson and the Bears in a potential high-flying offense. The only downside is that the pass-catching department is crowded with Dj Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, Luther Burden, and D'Andre Swift all in the mix. He is being drafted as the TE 14 and 112th overall.
Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Johnson is currently second on the depth chart behind veteran Jaylen Warren. He was drafted in the third round by the Steelers. Rumors have said he has gotten off to a slow start in camp, but given his talent, he's worth keeping an eye on. He's being drafted as the RB 27 and 68th overall in fantasy drafts.
Quinshon Judkins/ Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
This is an intriguing situation to monitor. Quinshon Judskins was drafted in the second round, 36th overall, where many assumed he would be the heir apparent to long-time bell cow Nick Chubb. However, he is facing legal trouble, and many are unsure of his availability. The Browns also drafted Dylan Sampson in the fourth round. Currently, Jerome Ford sits at the top of the Browns' depth chart, but these two rookies should push him for his spot throughout the season. Judkins is being taken as RB 32, 88th overall in drafts, and Sampson is being taken as the RB 53 and 154th Overall in drafts.