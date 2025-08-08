Fantasy Sports

Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Is a Fantasy Football Sleeper Amid Legal Concerns

Quinshon Judkins' fantasy football ADP is dropping due to legal uncertainty—here's why he's a smart late-round target in 2025 drafts.

Shawn Childs

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The direction of a player in fantasy drafts is often reflected by recent success or failure on the field and by outside news off the field. Yesterday, Quinshon Judkins waived his right to a speedy trial, but some sources appear to be getting the wrong read on his situation. As a result, his ADP has continued to slide in drafts.

Where Quinshon Judkins Is Currently Being Drafted In Fantasy Football

On Tuesday night, in an NFFC Gladiator Draft (12-team league with 14 rounds) that I did, Judkins went undrafted. A friend of mine (Eddie Gillis) also told me that he added him in the 15th of a BestBall Draft on Wednesday. At some point, the running back player pool is so diminished that taking a shot on a high-upside player with cloudy news offers no risk, due to the replacement value of the free agent pool.

Quinshon Judkins Legal Update

Yesterday, Drew Davenport did an excellent write-up about Judkins on X, highlighting the legal side of the equation and his view on his potential to play this year.

Quinshon Judkins ADP Movement

With each bit of information added to these types of situations, it creates movement up and down of a player’s ADP. I’ve seen multiple articles suggesting that stretching out his trial could negatively impact his chances of signing with the Browns before the season and decrease his chances of playing this year.

Quinshon Judkins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

I view Judkins as a fantasy value based on his sliding price point. I don’t expect his court case to be addressed during the season, clearing the way for him to sign and play in 2025. Over the next week, I expect more clarity on the situation for the fantasy market that wants to see the positive news in print before adding Judkins to their fantasy roster.

Down the road, the NFL will most likely suspend him, with the length dictated by the severity of the outcome of his case. 

Judkins is a talented player who should lead the Browns in rushing production in 2025. I'm treating him as a strong buy in fantasy drafts until his signing and playing time news comes out, which will create a new ADP, inviting other comparisons in the fantasy market. 

Over the past week, in a 12-team online format with PPR scoring, Judkins was the 45th running back off the board with a minimum pick of 93 and a maximum of 167. In essence, he has fallen to the have-nots at the running back position. They are either at the backend of their careers or waiting for an injury to get more touches or playing time. Based on his potential ceiling and floor, Judkins is well worth the risk at this point in the fantasy draft season.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News:

feed

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/NFL