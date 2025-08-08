Browns Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Is a Fantasy Football Sleeper Amid Legal Concerns
The direction of a player in fantasy drafts is often reflected by recent success or failure on the field and by outside news off the field. Yesterday, Quinshon Judkins waived his right to a speedy trial, but some sources appear to be getting the wrong read on his situation. As a result, his ADP has continued to slide in drafts.
Where Quinshon Judkins Is Currently Being Drafted In Fantasy Football
On Tuesday night, in an NFFC Gladiator Draft (12-team league with 14 rounds) that I did, Judkins went undrafted. A friend of mine (Eddie Gillis) also told me that he added him in the 15th of a BestBall Draft on Wednesday. At some point, the running back player pool is so diminished that taking a shot on a high-upside player with cloudy news offers no risk, due to the replacement value of the free agent pool.
Quinshon Judkins Legal Update
Yesterday, Drew Davenport did an excellent write-up about Judkins on X, highlighting the legal side of the equation and his view on his potential to play this year.
Quinshon Judkins ADP Movement
With each bit of information added to these types of situations, it creates movement up and down of a player’s ADP. I’ve seen multiple articles suggesting that stretching out his trial could negatively impact his chances of signing with the Browns before the season and decrease his chances of playing this year.
Quinshon Judkins 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
I view Judkins as a fantasy value based on his sliding price point. I don’t expect his court case to be addressed during the season, clearing the way for him to sign and play in 2025. Over the next week, I expect more clarity on the situation for the fantasy market that wants to see the positive news in print before adding Judkins to their fantasy roster.
Down the road, the NFL will most likely suspend him, with the length dictated by the severity of the outcome of his case.
Judkins is a talented player who should lead the Browns in rushing production in 2025. I'm treating him as a strong buy in fantasy drafts until his signing and playing time news comes out, which will create a new ADP, inviting other comparisons in the fantasy market.
Over the past week, in a 12-team online format with PPR scoring, Judkins was the 45th running back off the board with a minimum pick of 93 and a maximum of 167. In essence, he has fallen to the have-nots at the running back position. They are either at the backend of their careers or waiting for an injury to get more touches or playing time. Based on his potential ceiling and floor, Judkins is well worth the risk at this point in the fantasy draft season.