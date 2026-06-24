Atlanta Falcons Sign Kyle Pitts To A Three-Year Extension, Stabilizing His Fantasy Value

The Atlanta Falcons and star tight end Kyle Pitts have agreed to a three-year extension worth $54 million, which includes $36 million fully guaranteed. Pitts is coming off the best season of his career, and by far his best fantasy season, catching 88 of 118 targets for 928 yards and five touchdowns. This was the perfect timing to have a breakout season because we aren't sure he gets this extension with another 50 catch, 600-yard season.

ESPN sources: TE Kyle Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons reached agreement today on a three-year, $54 million contract that includes $36 million fully guaranteed. It is the largest three-year contract for a tight end in NFL history. David Mulugheta of Athletes First and Andre Odom… pic.twitter.com/PYEEMRs8xa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 23, 2026

Fantasy Impact

Pitts finished as the fantasy TE2 overall last season, and signing an extension in Atlanta stabilizes his fantasy value. While we certainly don't have him ranked as the TE2 overall this season, he should still be locked in as a mid-level TE1 at worst in 2026.

An interesting twist that we could get with Pitts this season is the addition of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who we believe will ultimately beat out Michael Penix Jr for the Falcons' starting job. If that is the case, Pitts could have an even better year in 2026 with Tua under center.

We have seen Tua heavily target his tight ends the past few seasons with the Miami Dolphins. IN 2024, Jonnu Smith had a career year, catching 88 of 11 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. All of which were career highs. Last year, without Tua, Smith caught 38 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. 2023 was his previous career-highs in volume and yards, catching 50 of 70 targets for 582 yards and three touchdowns.

Then last season, in a very limited role, Darren Waller came out of retirement and caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games. A 25-year-old Pitts in his physical prime should be able to thrive with Tua throwing him the ball.

According to his current ADP, Pitts is being drafted as the TE8 overall, just behind Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, although Pitts and LaPorta have been essentially interchangeable, flip-flopping all offseason. We would have Pitts safely ahead of LaPorta and wouldn't be surprised if he finished much higher.

Ahead of him are a handful of young, unproven tight ends, who are not locks to take the next step that we are assuming they will. While Pitts is our TE7 in the rankings, there is a great chance that he outperforms his draft cost.

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