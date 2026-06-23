Not many football positions can say they have a national holiday.

Although National Tight Ends Day only comes around once a year, managers had plenty of reasons to celebrate across the 2025 season. Young stars like Brock Bowers continued their rise to dominance, veterans held their ground, and long-awaited breakout performances finally arrived, such as Kyle Pitts’ ludicrous 45.6-point performance in Week 15.

With the position thriving better than ever, fantasy managers will have plenty to choose from heading into 2026. However, not all tight ends are the same. With that in mind, here are the top 12 tight ends worth targeting on draft day.

Tier 1: Fantasy Football's Elite

1) Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Despite an injury-plagued 2025 season, Brock Bowers ( #21 ADP, #1 among TEs ) is the clear frontrunner to be this year’s top tight end. Whether the Raiders roll with Kirk Cousins or rookie Fernando Mendoza under center in week one, Bowers will benefit from the best quarterback play of his young career. And, considering his rookie season saw 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and 5 touchdowns, it’s easy to see him reclaiming the TE1 crown.

2) Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) is introduced before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Sept. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trey McBride ( #21 ADP, #2 among TEs ) had an unreal year in 2025. He notched 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns and even set the single-season NFL record for most receptions by a tight end. While he will still have elite production in 2026, it’s hard to believe that he will have another record-setting season. The Cardinals are looking to use their new toy in Jeremiyah Love, and Jacoby Brissett is not the ideal quarterback for fantasy production. Don’t pass on him if given the chance; however, it’s unlikely he will be this year’s TE1.

3) Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

While many Bears fans will focus on Caleb Williams’ 2025 performance, Colston Loveland’s ( #46 ADP, #3 among TEs ) rookie campaign should not be ignored. On just 58 catches, he notched 713 receiving yards with an average of 12.3 yards per reception . Now in year two of offensive mastermind Ben Johnson’s offense, Loveland’s role should only grow. Outside of Bowers and McBride, Loveland is the best tight end on the market.

4.) Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates his touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tucker Kraft’s fantasy breakout campaign ( #83 ADP, #5 among TEs ) is not being discussed enough for this upcoming season. Green Bay now has even fewer options in its receiver carousel, and running back Josh Jacobs enters this year with a mountain of questions. Although he is coming off an ACL and meniscus tear, Kraft should see a spike in targets and usage in general this season. And considering he was fantasy football’s TE2 before the injury, all signs point towards a monster year incoming.

Tier 2: Servicable Starters

5) Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) stands on the field during pregame warmups against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Tyler Warren ( #64 ADP, #4 among TEs ) had a fantastic opening season that ultimately fell flat. The rookie was making fantasy noise up until quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles, and from that point on, he became stuck in the mud. While Jones’ health is still a concern for 2026, the Colts also dealt wideout Michael Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, while his quarterback situation is up in the air, Warren should still receive a fair share of targets and chances this season.

6) Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Harold Fannin ( #100 ADP, #7 among TEs ) has an extremely high ceiling with a solid floor for the 2026 season. After his rookie season proved to be enough for Cleveland to let veteran David Njoku walk, he enters this year as the Browns’ undisputed TE1. Now paired with tight end-friendly head coach Todd Monken and a Cleveland schedule that ranks as the 12th-easiest for the position, Fannin has all the pieces in place for a breakout season.

7) Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) warms up ahead of the Cleveland Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sam LaPorta ( #98 ADP, #6 among TEs ) is a tight end we are lower on than most. His production has stalled since his rookie year, and Detroit has enough weapons to avoid forcing him into the passing game. With that being said, however, he is still primed for, at minimum, a productive year. The Lions’ new offensive coordinator, Drew Petzing, has a track record of getting the most out of his tight ends, and LaPorta is still one of the best in the business to work with.

8) Kyle Pitts Sr., Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 was finally the year when Kyle Pitts ( #108 ADP, #8 among TEs ) began to do some damage. He grabbed 88 passes for 928 yards and 5 touchdowns , with his season coming to a climax in Week 15. However, his 2026 outlook still appears murky. Atlanta’s quarterback situation is average at best, and the offense as a whole still revolves around Bijan Robinson. Pitts will still be serviceable this season, but it’s up for debate on whether he will be reliable.

Tier 3: Sneaky Producers

10A) Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) smiles before a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Travis Kelce ( #120 ADP, #10 among TEs ) and George Kittle are extremely similar in their fantasy situations. They are both aging stars on notoriously fantastic offenses, but outside of them, the weapons are limited. Kelce, however, gets the edge for having Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and less competition for targets.

10B) George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

George Kittle ( #114 ADP, #9 among TEs ) is a 49ers legend who, unfortunately, appears to be starting his fantasy freefall. He will enter the 2026 season off an Achilles tear, and now, new wideout Mike Evans will demand targets. He can still put up notable numbers, but it seems as though that won’t be often.

11) Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jake Ferguson ( #127 ADP, #12 among TEs ) is a great tight end who suffers from the star power of his own offense. He will get his fair share of targets, but ultimately is set to play third fiddle to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Consider Ferguson as a premium TE2 option rather than a notable starter.

12) Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dallas Goedert ( #136 ADP, #15 among TEs ) earned the last spot on this list. Philadelphia’s new primary red zone threat snagged a career-high 11 touchdowns last year, and there is reason to believe he could climb near those numbers again. The Eagles’ main jump ball threat, A.J. Brown, is now a New England Patriot. And, with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion now calling the shots, who knows what his ceiling could be?