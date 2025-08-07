Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook: Value Pick or Fading Star in Washington?
Once a fantasy football staple, Austin Ekeler enters the 2025 season with tempered expectations following two injury-plagued campaigns and a change of scenery in Washington. While his days of elite production may be behind him, Ekeler still flashes value as a pass-catching back in PPR formats—especially if he can stay healthy for a full season. With a new role, reduced volume, and recent concussion concerns, fantasy managers should weigh his upside carefully when targeting RB depth in drafts.
Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders
Los Angeles gave Ekeler almost the same opportunity in the run game (204/915/13) in 2022 as in 2021 (206/911/12), with nearly the identical role in snaps (61.8%). He set a new top in catches (107) and targets (127), but Ekeler gained only 6.7 yards per catch, well below his 2021 (9.2) and his career average (9.7).
Ekeler gained over 100 rushing yards in two matchups (16/173/1 and 10/122/2) and had five other outcomes with 100 combined yards or more. From 2021 to 2022, he had 25 rushing and 13 receiving touchdowns.
In 2023, Ekeler shined in Week 1 (164 combined yards with one touchdown and four catches on 20 touches). He missed the next three games with an ankle injury. For the remainder of the season, Ekeler was a shell of himself running the ball (163/511/4 – 3.1 yards per rush).
He failed to gain more than 70 rushing yards in any of his final 13 starts. Ekeler had more open field catching the ball (8.3 yards per reception), but he had a sharp decline in his receiving value (51/436/1).
At age 29, with the Commanders, Ekeler missed another five games with two concussions (the second one led to four weeks on the sidelines). Washington gave him more than 10 rushes twice (11/42/1 and 13/44/2), resulting in a sharp decline in his rushing stats (77/367/4) despite a rebound in his yards per carry (4.8). Eight of his 35 catches gained 20 yards or more (10.5 YPC). Ekeler had RB1 snaps in nine of his 15 games played.
Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
With a high-volume running quarterback and a rotational running back opportunity, he offered steady RB3 stats in nine matchups (10.20, 11.50, 13.70, 11.70, 10.80, 17.30, 18.10, 17.60, and 12.80 fantasy points) in PPR formats at age 29. I don’t like his recent uptick in concussions.
Pass-catching backs can offer more consistent fantasy points while having another upside gear when scoring touchdowns. Ekeler falls into the punt RB2 category for some team builds, while ranking (52nd) below his 2024 finish in fantasy points (34th – 132.30) in PPR formats.
As an RB4, I view him as a value if he can stay on the field for 17 games. His career body of work is high enough that Ekeler could still emerge as the Commanders' top running back this season. My starting point is approximately 125 carries (7.5 per game) with 50 catches, resulting in around 900 combined yards, with a minimum of five touchdowns.