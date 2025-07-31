Fantasy Sports

Avoid these QBs: Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield Highlight QB Busts in Fantasy Football

Why Jared Goff, Baker Mayfield, and Bo Nix will regress in their 2025 seasons. Stay away from these fantasy football busts come draft day.

Thomas Carelli

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) loses control of the ball in the first half against the Washington Commanders in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Every single season, your fantasy drafts come around and you will sit at your table with rankings, ADP, and stats right in front of you. Every single year, those insights play out much differently than the projections suggest. Where leagues are won sits with players drafted below ADP. Where leagues are lost sits with players drafted above ADP. These quarterbacks suggest bust potential in 2025 and I will discuss why you should avoid these 2024 stars.

Jared Goff

Jared Goff came to Detroit with much anger in his sudden trade from the LA Rams. Goff made a Super Bowl and they decided the guy was worse than Matthew Stafford. While Stafford has proven himself a Super Bowl Champion, Goff has proved his own as Detroit has become an NFL front-runner. Despite his success, I come into this season with much concern.

Goff had five games last season with a completion percentage over 80%. He also threw 5 INTs versus Houston and 3 INTs in the NFC Divisional Round where they fell upset to the Washington Commanders. In most formats, Jared Goff finished as QB6, well above my projection this season.

I believe that Jared Goff is not too much improved from his LA Rams version. Ben Johnson was a wizard and they worked an efficient, creative short-to-medium passing game. With the departure of Johnson, regression only seems obvious. It has been a consensus that Ben Johnson has been one of the best coordinator's in recent NFL-history.

My Prediction: QB15 | 2024 Result: QB6

Baker Mayfield

Don't get me wrong — Baker has improved a great deal since his rookie year back in 2018. I just feel a sense of regression following a QB4 season last fall. Mayfield is now in his third straight season with a new OC, and that warrants concern.

The positives for Mayfield stand that he retains Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, on top of a stellar addition of Emeka Egbuka. For sure, Baker may very well have a very good season. That being said, can he repeat a QB4 season? That is a big ask of anyone outside Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

All accounts suggest that OC Josh Grizzard is a brilliant mind. They will stay with the same scheme. For that matter, the Yale OC will probably draw up some fantastic schemes. I truly just state that Mayfield will not repeat QB4 returns. There is too much talent — Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Pat Mahomes — to say that Mayfield remains as a Top 4 fantasy QB. He is not a top-4 QB in the league, plain and simple.

My Prediction: QB9 | 2024 Result: QB4

Bo Nix

Bo Nix was breakout star in 2024, recording a QB7 season in just his rookie season. The offense was tailor-made for Nix with a ton of drop down and short routes. That leads me to my prediction.

Sophomore slump? I think so. The NFL talent pool at QB is quite simply, insane. For anyone to repeat a Top-10 season is really going to be difficult. The only QBs that should be a shoe-in is Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow... at least in my estimation. I would not even say that Jalen Hurts or Pat Mahomes are locks. As for Bo Nix, he is the unlikeliest of the bunch to do so.

They will ask Nix to air it out this season and reach a next level of progression. What I saw last season was more easy, college ball type of football. To transition into the next-form should be difficult for Nix and I cannot foresee a QB7 season. Be wary of drafting Nix with limited upside.

My Prediction: QB18 | 2025 Result: QB7

