Baker Mayfield And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For TNF: Buccaneers Vs. Falcons

Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South battle on Thursday Night Football. Baker Mayfield, Bijan Robinson and other stars from both respective teams will present some of the most notable PrizePicks lines of tonight’s TNF showdown. Here are five of the top plays for Week 15 of Thursday Night Football:

Baker Mayfield Over 18.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Though many think of Baker Mayfield as one of the NFL’s top gunslingers, he’s quietly posted some of the most efficient rushing production of any quarterback in the league this season. Entering Week 15, the Buccaneers’ signal-caller has rushed for 21 first downs on the season, the ninth-most of any quarterback. Mayfield’s 18.5-yard mark is one of the most popular of Thursday’s game. The star quarterback has eclipsed his rushing mark in each of his last four games, which projects to continue against an inconsistent Falcons defense.

Bucky Irving Over 20.5 Receiving Yards

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite his extended absence during the season, star running back Bucky Irving has made a splash for the Buccaneers’ offense throughout the season. He’s offered immense receiving upside, eclipsing 20 yards through the air in five of his six games this season. With Mike Evans sidelined, Irving will remain an integral contributor in Tampa Bay’s offense and is presented with a favorable line for Thursday Night Football.

Bijan Robinson Over 73.5 Rushing Yards

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball during the first half New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson has produced some of the best output of any running back in the NFL this season. Atlanta’s star back enters Week 15 ranked fourth in the league in rushing yards averaging 83.2 yards per game. Robinson’s production projects to continue versus the Buccaneers. The Pro Bowler has eclipsed 70 yards on the ground in each of his last five games and projects to eclipse his 73.5-yard PrizePicks play considering his expanded volume with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Rachaad White Over 18.5 Rushing Yards

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball off to running back Rachaad White (1) during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Veteran back Rachaad White emerged as the Buccaneers’ leading option in the backfield during Irving’s seven-game absence earlier in the season, and remains the team’s leading rusher entering Week 15. Despite being reduced to an RB2 role behind Irving, he’s maintained solid rushing production, eclipsing his 18.5-yard mark in nine games this season. Matched up versus the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL, White is likely to sustain his volume and production as he offers one of the more favorable plays of the game.

Kyle Pitts Over 54.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Tight end Kyle Pitts is slated to emerge as the Falcons’ leading receiving option following an injury to star wideout Drake London. The former Pro Bowler is on pace for his best season since his stellar rookie season, averaging nearly 50 yards per game through the air. Without London, Pitts is likely to continue his trend of production, posting 80 receiving yards in each of his last two games.

