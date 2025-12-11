Baker Mayfield And 4 Other PrizePicks Plays For TNF: Buccaneers Vs. Falcons
In this story:
Week 15 of the NFL season kicks off with a matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South battle on Thursday Night Football. Baker Mayfield, Bijan Robinson and other stars from both respective teams will present some of the most notable PrizePicks lines of tonight’s TNF showdown. Here are five of the top plays for Week 15 of Thursday Night Football:
Baker Mayfield Over 18.5 Rushing Yards
Though many think of Baker Mayfield as one of the NFL’s top gunslingers, he’s quietly posted some of the most efficient rushing production of any quarterback in the league this season. Entering Week 15, the Buccaneers’ signal-caller has rushed for 21 first downs on the season, the ninth-most of any quarterback. Mayfield’s 18.5-yard mark is one of the most popular of Thursday’s game. The star quarterback has eclipsed his rushing mark in each of his last four games, which projects to continue against an inconsistent Falcons defense.
Bucky Irving Over 20.5 Receiving Yards
Despite his extended absence during the season, star running back Bucky Irving has made a splash for the Buccaneers’ offense throughout the season. He’s offered immense receiving upside, eclipsing 20 yards through the air in five of his six games this season. With Mike Evans sidelined, Irving will remain an integral contributor in Tampa Bay’s offense and is presented with a favorable line for Thursday Night Football.
Bijan Robinson Over 73.5 Rushing Yards
Bijan Robinson has produced some of the best output of any running back in the NFL this season. Atlanta’s star back enters Week 15 ranked fourth in the league in rushing yards averaging 83.2 yards per game. Robinson’s production projects to continue versus the Buccaneers. The Pro Bowler has eclipsed 70 yards on the ground in each of his last five games and projects to eclipse his 73.5-yard PrizePicks play considering his expanded volume with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Rachaad White Over 18.5 Rushing Yards
Veteran back Rachaad White emerged as the Buccaneers’ leading option in the backfield during Irving’s seven-game absence earlier in the season, and remains the team’s leading rusher entering Week 15. Despite being reduced to an RB2 role behind Irving, he’s maintained solid rushing production, eclipsing his 18.5-yard mark in nine games this season. Matched up versus the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL, White is likely to sustain his volume and production as he offers one of the more favorable plays of the game.
Kyle Pitts Over 54.5 Receiving Yards
Tight end Kyle Pitts is slated to emerge as the Falcons’ leading receiving option following an injury to star wideout Drake London. The former Pro Bowler is on pace for his best season since his stellar rookie season, averaging nearly 50 yards per game through the air. Without London, Pitts is likely to continue his trend of production, posting 80 receiving yards in each of his last two games.
Read More Fantasy On SI News
Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.