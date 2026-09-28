Baker Mayfield and Jalen McMillan Injury Updates: Emeka Egbuka's Fantasy Value Trending Down As Two Sleepers Emerge

Baker Mayfield and Jalen McMillan Week 3 Injury Updates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a potentially disastrous double-blow on Sunday, as quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated his right throwing thumb in the closing minutes of a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that while initial X-rays revealed no fractures, Mayfield is scheduled for an MRI to assess ligament and structural damage, with initial reports indicating he is likely to miss time.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb, per coach Todd Bowles. MRI tomorrow. But likely to miss time. pic.twitter.com/U5jZKK1oQ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

Mayfield’s injury occurred on a fourth-down collision with Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, leaving the Buccaneers winless at 0-3 and suddenly navigating an uncertain quarterback situation. A dislocated thumb on a throwing hand is a notoriously tricky recovery for NFL passers due to grip strength requirements, often sidelining players anywhere from two to four weeks even in best-case scenarios without severe ligament tears.

Compounding the offensive crisis, third-year receiver Jalen McMillan left early in the first quarter after re-aggravating a left knee issue that has plagued him since training camp. With McMillan also facing an extended absence given his recurring knee troubles, Tampa Bay's passing attack enters Week 4 thoroughly compromised.

Per source, Bucs wide receiver Jalen McMillan will undergo an MRI on his left knee tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury, seeing if it's a reaggravation of what he was dealing with in camp or if it's a new injury. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 28, 2026

The ripple effect across Tampa Bay’s skill positions will force fantasy football managers to make quick adjustments, and what we hear about Mayfield and McMillan's injury could open up a couple of Week 4 waiver wire sleepers.

Fantasy Fallout: Star Downgrades and Waiver Wire Stashes

Primary Targets Take a Major Hit

WR Emeka Egbuka and WR Chris Godwin: Egbuka will hit a major speed bump if Mayfield misses time. While both Egbuka and veteran Chris Godwin would remain volume fixtures, their overall fantasy ceiling would take a hit. Fantasy managers should downgrade Egbuka from a high-end WR2 to a volatile WR3/Flex option until there is clarity on the passing efficiency. Godwin may see short-area PPR target volume, but touchdown production across the board is bound to shrink.

Backfield and Tight End Volume Shifts

RB Bucky Irving and TE Cade Otton: In the likely event that Tampa Bay turns to a backup quarterback, expect the coaching staff to lean heavily on the ground game and easy safety valves. Bucky Irving could see an uptick in total touches as the Buccaneers attempt to hide Daniels, though his efficiency may suffer if defenses stack the box against an inefficient passing attack. Meanwhile, tight end Cade Otton becomes a low-ceiling, high-floor target monster in PPR formats, operating as the primary safety valve for quick dump-offs in short-yardage scenarios.

Rookie Sleepers to Target

QB Jalon Daniels: Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels stepped in to attempt the final Hail Mary on Sunday and is poised to make his first career start against the Packers. While Daniels is not a recommended starter in standard 12-team leagues, his dual-threat mobility gives him sneaky, low-end streaming value in Superflex or 2QB formats for managers needing emergency signal-caller depth.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels stepped in to attempt the final Hail Mary on Sunday and is poised to make his first career start against the Packers. While Daniels is not a recommended starter in standard 12-team leagues, his dual-threat mobility gives him sneaky, low-end streaming value in Superflex or 2QB formats for managers needing emergency signal-caller depth. WR Ted Hurst: With McMillan sidelined, rookie receiver Ted Hurst immediately stepped into additional snaps against Minnesota and finished the day with one catch for 40 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Hurst possesses the athleticism to slide into the rotational perimeter role and represents a compelling, deep-league waiver wire add for managers speculating on target redistribution in high-volume passing game scripts.

Fantasy football managers should monitor Monday's MRI results closely, but contingency plans for Tampa Bay pass-catchers need to be made immediately.