Early Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Ollie Gordon, Kenyon Sadiq Plus 6 Others

Sunday was jam-packed with injuries across the National Football League. Breece Hall, De'Von Achane, and Justin Jefferson all went down. More names follow. If you are reading this, there is a good chance that you owned one of those injured names. Today's aim: find the 'Next Man Up.' Scan the early waiver wire for these prime targets.

QB, Marcus Mariota

The Seattle Seahawks have a top-3 defense in the NFL and arguably the best. Yet, as a backup, Marcus Mariota stands as the QB5 in Week 3, ahead of Sunday and Monday Night Football.

Mariota completed 19 of 31 passing attempts. He only threw for 183 yards. Mariota did score 3 times. He has a good supporting cast, and with his legs, Mariota has a QB1 ceiling in the best matchups.

RB, Kaleb Johnson

All Packers running backs combined for just 9 rushing attempts in Week 3. It was not pleasant, and we understand that. However, Johnson has led all Packers in rushing snaps for the second straight week. Seemingly, the Packers' starter, Johnson, must at least be rostered now.

RB, Braelon Allen

Breece Hall on his leg injury: “I don't know (the severity) yet. I felt something when I was running and then got tackled and planted and then felt something else so we'll see.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 27, 2026

Early speculation says that Breece Hall is headed to the IR. That is not confirmed, but he is very likely to miss time. In that case, Allen will be the Jets' RB1, with Isaiah Davis as the backup.

RB, Ollie Gordon

De'Von Achane got injured today. If out for multiple weeks, Gordon shall own the RB1 job. He has 17 rushing attempts in Week 3 and, in fact, no other Dolphins running back even touched the football.

WR, Tre' Harris

Harris led all Chargers with 7 targets, 6 receptions, and 76 yards against the Bills. This season, Harris is averaging 5.0 targets per game. The sophomore out of Ole Miss also has back-to-back 50+ receiving-yard games. I do think Harris is the WR2 to Ladd McConkey in the future, and Quentin Johnston is droppable in less-deep fantasy leagues.

WR, Jordan Addison

If Justin Jefferson is confirmed to have sprained his ankle, there is a decent chance he misses time. In that case, Addison is the WR1 in Minnesota. Addison has 9 targets, 5 receptions, 90 yards, and 1 touchdown on Sunday. He ran 6 more routes than any other Viking pass-catcher.

WR, Chris Bell

Until Caleb Douglas returns from injury, Bell will contest Malik Washington for WR1 volume. Despite still in a ramp-up of sorts from his ACL repair, Bell ran 31 routes, or the second-most of any Dolphin in Week 3. He went on to be targeted 5 times, catching 4 balls for a team-best 67 receiving yards.

TE, Kenyon Sadiq

The #Jets have a budding star in rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq. Check out this insane TD catch: pic.twitter.com/8cogqihk4E — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2026

The Jets were shallow on their depth chart. Adonai Mitchell was ruled out, Omar Cooper Jr. remains out, and Arian Smith was placed on the IR. The team had two wide receivers prior to practice squad elevations. The ball had to go to someone today, and it went to Sadiq.

Sadiq's breakout game featured 8 targets (22% share), 7 receptions, 105 yards, and 1 touchdown. Even then, Sadiq is still not at 100% of his eventual snaps due to a ramp-up from a training camp injury. He can expect to run over 30 routes per game even when Mitchell and Cooper Jr. do return.

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