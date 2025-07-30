Bengals Release Zack Moss Creating Pathway For Tahj Brooks
The Cincinnati Bengals officially released veteran running back Zack Moss on Wednesday, July 30, clearing the path for rookie Tahj Brooks to climb the depth chart to battle it out for the RB2 role behind Chase Brown.
Neck Injury Plays Major Role
Moss signed with Cincinnati ahead of the 2024 season but never really got going after a neck injury sidelined him for the year. He reworked his deal in hopes of a comeback, but the Bengals decided to move on, according to CBS Sports. The deal would have cut his 2025 salary from $3.5 million to $1.8 million, but that wasn't enough to sway decisionmakers.
This move leaves Chase Brown as the Bengals' presumed starter, with Samaje Perine providing some veteran depth, and now, sixth-round rookie Tahj Brooks making a serious case for more work. Brooks had a strong college career at Texas Tech and has reportedly turned heads at camp. He’s a tough, downhill runner with solid vision and great hands.
Background On The Running Back Room
Moss ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Bengals before sustaining a season-ending neck injury in Week 8 of the 2024 season. He also caught 23 passes for 187 yards and one receiving TD.
Chase Brown earned the RB1 role for Cincinnati last season, finishing with 1,350 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in 16 games. It looks like Brown will continue to be the RB1 in the 2025 season, leaving Perine and Brooks to fight for the number 2 position.