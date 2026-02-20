Best 2026 Fantasy Football Landing Spot For NFL Legend Mike Evans

Mike Evans has had an incredible NFL career, and he has spent all 12 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he will enter 2026 at 33 years old and is coming off by far the worst season of his career. He played just eight games and failed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, going for just 368 yards. Finally, after a dozen years in the league, he is set to hit free agency. Even at his age, there will surely be plenty of teams looking to add Evans to their offense. These are the top landing spots for Evans in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is our top landing spot for Evans. His skill set is a perfect fit for Lamar Jackson, who could throw the ball up deep downfield and let Evans go get it. Signing an aging wide receiver like Evans has been something this franchise has done often and has found a lot of success doing. They have had great success bringing in Derrick Mason, Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith Sr, and Mike Wallace to wrap up their career. Mason went on to become the team's all-time leading receiver, and Boldin had an all-time great playoff run resulting in a Super Bowl championship. Evans could be the next receiver on this list to finish his career off with a bang in Baltimore.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rolls out during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Buffalo desperately needs receiver help. They have been floundering at the position since Stefon Diggs left for Houston, swinging and missing on mediocre free agents and draft picks. Evans is as close to a sure thing as they can get, even if for just a small window. That's all they need, because the Bills' Super Bowl window with Josh Allen is closing quickly. When you have a 30-year-old running quarterback and a salary cap mess that has dismantled your defense, winning becomes a now-or-never situation.

Philadelphia Eagles

Assuming the Eagles decide to trade AJ Brown this offseason, Evans would be a strong replacement to be a short-term replacement and keep their Super Bowl window open. He can fit a similar role even if he is a bit of a step down at this point in his career. A WR corps of Evans and DeVonta Smith is more than sufficient to compete at the highest level against any defense in the league.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: