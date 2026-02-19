Tyreek Hill Landing Spots: 4 Potential Destinations For WR Following Dolphins Release

The Miami Dolphins elected to move on from star wide receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this week, kicking off what’s expected to be a busy offseason for the front office. The team announced Hill’s release on Monday, along with three other players, saving the team nearly $60 million in cap space.

With his release, Hill will hit the open market in free agency, where he’s set to garner immense interest from teams around the league. Prior to a season-ending injury in Week 4 of the regular season, the five-time All-Pro racked up 340 catches for 4,733 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has struggled to replicate his success from back-to-back 1,700-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023, averaging just 58.3 yards per game over his final 21 games in Miami. With free agency rapidly approaching on March 11, let’s look at four potential landing spots for Hill:

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled mightily in an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, missing out on the postseason for the first time in over a decade. Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes faced his share of struggles in an inconsistent offense, posting career-low marks in passing yards, passing touchdowns and passer rating as a starter. As the team prepares to retool for a quick turnaround, they’ll likely consider a reunion with Hill this offseason.

In Kansas City, Hill could re-emerge as the team’s top receiving option alongside the likes of Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce, forming one of the top pass-catching units in the entire NFL. A familiar scheme and established chemistry with Mahomes could help Hill return to form after back-to-back down years. From a fantasy football perspective, expanded volume in a superior environment will help Hill bounce back in a big way after a lowly fantasy performance prior to his injury in Week 4.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were widely expected to make their Super Bowl leap in 2025, prior to yet another heartbreaking postseason loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos. Buffalo’s top-ranked rushing offense helped the team overcome inconsistency in the passing game, with Josh Allen posting his fewest passing yards, passing touchdowns and QBR since his second season in the league.

Considering the team’s lack of a true No. 1 wide receiver, the Bills are expected to emerge as a legitimate suitor for Hill. In Buffalo, Hill would instantly take over the receiving corps as Allen’s top option in the passing game, which would greatly impact his fantasy football stock. Paired with Allen, Hill projects to dominate the Bills’ target share and can re-emerge as one of fantasy’s top wide receivers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite claiming the AFC North title prior to yet another one-and-done postseason appearance, the Pittsburgh Steelers faced a plethora of struggles in the passing game with Aaron Rodgers at the helm. The unit ranked just 22nd in the NFL, performing inconsistently without a true No. 2 wideout behind DK Metcalf. As the Steelers enter a new era under head coach Mike McCarthy, the offense will look for a quick turnaround, with Pittsburgh expected to throw its hat into the Hill sweepstakes.

In Pittsburgh, Hill’s fantasy stock would be relatively uncertain. Rodgers has yet to make a decision over his future, with second-year signal-caller Will Howard potentially taking over the offensive reins in 2026. Hill and Metcalf would form one of the top wideout pairings in the AFC, while Howard would be set up for immediate success in a star-studded offense. His ceiling is slightly lowered compared to his situations in Kansas City or Buffalo, but will be an integral contributor to the Steelers’ offense.

Washington Commanders

After a trip to the NFC Championship Game in Jayden Daniels’ rookie season, a banged-up Washington Commanders squad failed to recapture that success in 2025. Daniels suited up in just seven games, as the Commanders managed just a 5-12 record on the year. The passing game ranked 24th across the entire league, with Daniels and Marcus Mariota splitting time under center. Entering the offseason, the team is expected to lose veteran wideout Deebo Samuel, creating a massive need at the position alongside Terry McLaurin.

Adding Hill would greatly bolster Washington’s passing attack, with Daniels set to return next season at 100%. Similarly to Pittsburgh, Hill would likely take on a WR2 role with both teams featuring an established franchise receiver, though his fantasy stock remains elevated considering his fit with the team. Hill would take on greater volume, even as a No. 2 option, and projects to bounce back in a big way with the Commanders, should he wind up in Washington ahead of 2026.

