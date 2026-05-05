Best Ball ADP Risers And Fallers: Jonathon Brooks On The Rise While Jerry Jeudy Falls

We are now in May, and fantasy football drafts are starting to heat up. The two most common drafts this time of year are dynasty drafts and best ball drafts. Here, we will be focusing on the best ball. These are the best ball ADP Risers and Fallers post 2026 NFL Draft.

Risers

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks was the top running back prospect in his draft before missing all of 2025 and almost all of 2024 due to knee injuries. With fantasy owners already skeptical about Chuba Hubbard heading into 2026, the Panthers allowed Rico Dowdle to walk in free agency. That leaves Brooks to potentially carve out a significant role in a two-back committee with Hubbard.

Being such an impressive college prospect and having almost no sample size as an NFL rusher makes him an interesting option. He has become a very popular late-round best ball option, who could be a potential league winner if he's fully healthy.

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

As of now, AJ Brown is not a member of the New England Patriots, and there is no guarantee that he will be. This leaves Doubs as the projected WR1 for the New England Patriots, who let their top wideout, Stefon Diggs, walk in free agency.

Doubs has gone from the projected WR3 for Jordan Love to the projected WR1 for MVP candidate Drake Maye. This gives him massive upside. Even if the Pats do trade for Brown, being Maye's WR2 is still a huge upgrade.

Fallers

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

You have to feel for Allgeier. He breaks out with a 1,000-yard running back as a rookie in Atlanta, and the team turns around and drafts an absolute stud running back in Bijan Robinson. After still finding success despite having a limited role, he left for Arizona for a shot at a starting job. The Cardinals then turned around and selected Jeremiyah Love with the third-overall pick in this year's draft.

Arizona acquiring Love completely tanks Allgeier's value. He went from an exciting sleeper option and the favorite to be the starter for the Cardinals to a complete fantasy afterthought during Night 1 of the NFL Draft.

WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

This has been an absolutely brutal offseason for Jeudy. Not only did the Browns not do anything to address their nightmarish quarterback situation, and are even potentially leaning towards going back to Deshaun Watson, but they also spent a lot of capital on wide receivers in the NFL Draft.

They added KC Concepcion in the first round, then turned around and selected Denzel Boston in Round 2. Jeudy was already a shaky WR1, and a lot of his value came from his lack of target competition at the position. That is no longer the case. In 2026, Jeudy will be battling for targets from what could potentially be one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league in a run-heavy offense.

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