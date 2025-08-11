Best Ball Fantasy Football Leagues Are Evolving: The Best Tournaments in 2025
The days of boring fantasy football drafts are behind us. Whether online or in-person, there are more options than ever for fans of all skill levels.
Circa Las Vegas is the home of the Fantasy Football World Championships in partnership with Fulltime Fantasy. There are tons of contests available with all types of formats, both online and in-person. Let's dig into one of the most fun formats: Best Ball.
Best Ball Meets SuperFlex Online
While there are tons of options as it relates to online best ball fantasy football drafts, one stands out above the rest: The SuperfFlex Bowl. Fulltime Fantasy has merged the superflex format with best ball, giving you the most exciting way to play with the least amount of maintenance.
SuperFlex allows fantasy football managers to play an additional quarterback in the superflex spot, if they choose to. This means managers could play two quarterbacks on the same roster to win their matchup. The goal, as with any matchup, is to accumulate the most points, so superflex gives managers the max points available.
Playing in a best ball tournament means that there's no need for in-season roster management. Fantasy managers simply draft their team and sit back to enjoy the fun week after week. Being able to draft online, rather than travel to the Fantasy Football World Championships in Las Vegas, is often less stressful for busy players. Draft from anywhere, at your pace, in multiple contests.
How Does It Work?
In The SuperFlex Bowl, there are a total of 20 rounds in the draft. The best ball format sets each team's lineup to achieve the optimum player points. Each league has 12 teams competing through the first 14 weeks of the season. The top two teams from each league will move on to the championship round (weeks 15-17).
There are no trades, meaning less stress and zero maintenance. Scoring is PPR (points per reception). The roster features a 9-man starting lineup: 1QB, 2RB, 3WR, 1TE, (no kicker or defense), and 2 FLEX players, one of which can be an additional QB. Why would you want to play an additional quarterback? The 24th best QB averaged 17.2 fantasy points per game. That equals the 9th-best RB and the 10th-best WR in the FFWC scoring format.
Fulltime Fantasy calls this format "draft and go", making it low maintenance, yet high enjoyment for players of any skill level. Each week, your team will be optimized to give you the maximum points, and you just watch the wins roll in.
Personally, I love the superflex format. It's the most exciting, in my opinion. Merging it with best ball allows me to play in all the leagues I want, because I won't be spending my time maintaining my rosters. It's all done for me. So what are you waiting for? Find the contest that's right for you!