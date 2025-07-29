Best Fantasy Football Live Events 2025
Fantasy football is all about friends, community, and competition. WIth the rise of online fantasy football drafts, there's been a decline in leagues getting together to draft their teams live and in-person. That being said, live fantasy football events are having a recent resurgence.
These events have been around for years (some for decades) and interest in them is growing, especial five years out of a worldwide pandemic. People are ready now more than ever to get back together and draft! Let's take a closer look at some of the most exciting live fantasy football events that happen on an annual basis.
Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC)
The FFWC is the premier high-stakes fantasy football event in the country, with drafts live in Las Vegas at Circa Resort and Casino. Powered by Fulltime Fantasy, players can also enter contests online, but the real draw is the VIP treatment that players receive at the in-person event. When players aren't drafting, they're invited to the "Owner's Suite", a large, air-conditioned cabana stocked with drinks, in the famous Stadium Swim. Entries are still being accepted for the August event.
Circa Women's Series
Powered by Fulltime Fantasy, Circa Las Vegas Resort and Casino presents the Women's Series. This live draft event has been running for the last decade. This year, it's more than just a draft; it's a four-day event in August, with expert learning panels, influencer meet and greets, cocktail parties, and more! The Circa Women's Series provides an opportunity for women to find their tribe and compete in a non-intimidating environment. Guests are treated like queens for just a $99 event fee.
National Fantasy Football Championship
The NFFC is hosted at Park MGM in Las Vegas. They have two draft weekends, one in August and another in September. Their tag line is, "Live Events, Live Drafts, Fun, Camaraderie, and New Friends!". They offer high-stakes fantasy football contests in several different formats, such as best ball, guillotine, and auction.
Fantasy Football Players Championship
The FFPC main event is hosted at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on the first weekend in September. All the festivities take place at the Horseshoe Convention Center. The bill the event as, "Three full days of nothing but high stakes fantasy football drafts and parties.". There are several formats available with contests for every budget online.