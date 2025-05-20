Fantasy Football: 3 Best Ball QBs to Target
A quarterback platoon is one of the more popular lineup strategies to use in fantasy football re-draft formats. However, it isn't as popular of a strategy in "best ball."
With "best ball," the league software automatically awards each team with the highest-scoring player at all the positions each week. In other words, there are no starting lineup decisions.
With that, fantasy football managers might prefer to stack their team with as many different running backs and wide receivers as possible while carrying just one quarterback. That is, if that one quarterback is one of the best signal-callers in the league.
Here are the top three "best ball" quarterbacks entering the league's 2025 OTAs:
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Let the debate begin right off the top. Fantasy managers figure to engage in Jackson versus Allen discourse once again this summer.
While Jackson failed to win the league MVP award a third time in 2024, he finished with 41 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores. Jackson once again led the league with 6.6 yards per rush and accounted for more than 5,000 yards of offense.
At 28 years old, Jackson's rushing efficiency could begin to drop this fall. But the Ravens quarterback continues to improve as a passer. Just looking at his passing totals from his final six games last season and he aguably belongs on this list.
Jackson averaged 216 passing yards and had multiple touchdowns each week during his final six games. He also threw only one interception during that stretch.
Jackson is again an MVP candidate entering 2025 and could be the first quarterback to make first-team All-Pro three consecutive years since Peyton Manning from 2003-05.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The Bills quarterback isn't anyone's bridesmaid. Allen's passing yards declined in 2024 but his efficiency greatly improved, as he averaged 7.7 yards per pass and only threw six interceptions.
Allen also continued to dominate on the ground, running for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Allen has 27 rushing touchdowns in his last 34 regular season games. More often than not, he scores on the ground, which gives him a very high floor, making him a great "best ball" quarterback.
The question for Allen in 2025 is whether he can keep his interception total low. His 1.2% interception rate last season was about twice as small as his normal rate in the category.
Jayden Daniels, Washington Redskins
I was very tempted to go with Joe Burrow with this No. 3 spot. How can anyone beat a stretch of eight consecutive games where a quarterback throws for at least 250 yards and three touchdowns?
That's what Burrow did from Weeks 9 through 17 last season. During that stretch, he also only threw five interceptions.
For those eight games, Burrow's floor was 22 fantasy points in standard formats.
But it's difficult to ignore the 891 rushing yards and six touchdowns Daniels achieved on the ground as a rookie. The Washington quarterback also completed 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns on his way to the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.
Will Daniels experience a sophomore slump like C.J. Stroud did last season? It's always possible. But from a fantasy perspective, Daniels' running ability makes him a more sure-thing.