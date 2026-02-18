Best Fantasy Football Fits for NFL Free Agents Daniel Jones, Breece Hall & More

We are less than a month away from NFL free agency opening up on March 11. Like every season, there will be big-time players on the move who will have a massive impact on their new teams. They will also have a huge impact on fantasy football. These are the top free agents who could have a massive impact on a specific landing spot that we are predicting.

QB Daniel Jones

Best Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings made a huge mistake with their quarterback situation in 2025 and wasted an elite defense in a wide-open field. This is a team that could have been a legitimate Super Bowl contender if they just kept either Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones instead of going all-in on the disastrously bad JJ McCarthy. That Darnold ship has sailed, but they could have the opportunity to fix past mistakes by bringing back Jones. Jones had the Indianapolis Colts as the No. 1 seed in the AFC before getting hurt. They then completely fell apart and missed the playoffs, losing their final five games of the season without him.

RB Breece Hall

Best Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

We already know that the Chiefs tried to acquire Hall at the trade deadline last season but couldn't get a deal done. Kansas City is in dire need of a true RB1, and Hall is in dire need of not playing for the Jets. Hall could be that star RB1 that could take Andy Reid's offense to the next level. Reid has had massive success in the past with dual-threat running backs and Hall would probably be the most talented he has ever had, with the exception of LeSean McCoy.

RB Kenneth Walker III

Best Landing Spot: Denver Broncos

It looked inevitable that Walker was out in Seattle as recently as late December, but a lot has changed, and now there is a chance they end up franchise tagging him with Zach Charbonnet dealing with a torn ACL and Walker being the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Every year we hear about how one of Sean Payton's running backs is going to be a fantasy superstar. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, and there is a chance that he's not a genius and just had a bunch of talented players in New Orleans. Sure, they have RJ Harvey, but he's not a special player, and Walker is. Walker would be a huge upgrade and a huge fantasy star. Harvey could still catch a few passes and make sure that Walker is properly hydrated before he gets back out on the field.

WR Mike Evans

Best Landing Spot: Baltimore Ravens

You are going to hear a lot of people projecting Evans to go to Buffalo with Josh Allen; however, Baltimore is the more likely landing spot. First off, they have a long history of finding success with aging star receivers wrapping up their career with one last run. They did it with Derek Mason, Anquan Boldin, and Steve Smith. Also, Lamar Jackson's skill set would mesh well with a bodied wide receiver; he could throw the ball up to deep downfield more than Allen.

WR George Pickens

Best Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

Pickens is the better fit for Buffalo if the Cowboys are unable to get a deal done with him. He can create separation on shorter routes, but also make big plays downfield. This is a younger star who could be a long-term answer for the Bills. That's much more what they need, rather than aging Evans, who is a one or two-year fix.

