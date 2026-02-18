NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Chiefs Land Running Back of Future Jeremiyah Love

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is set to kick off in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. This is my second full first-round mock draft for this year's draft. It will not project any trades that have not already been made. We will start adding trades later in the offseason.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

It seems like a forgone conclusion that Mendoza is going to be the top pick for the Raiders, barring some sort of crazy turn of events.

2. New York Jets

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese is a high-risk pick drafted for his upside. The Jets taking a boom-or-bust option at this point in the draft rarely works out well.

3. Arizona Cardinals

OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami

When you have a ton of issues, the best tackle in the draft isn't a bad option.

4. Tennessee Titans

DE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami

The Titans could address either side of the ball, but they go with the best edge rusher in the draft.

5. New York Giants

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes

New York has a strong front seven, but their secondary is brutal. Downs is an immediate difference-maker.

6. Cleveland Browns

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) runs in a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Regardless of who their quarterback is, he won't be successful if he doesn't have anyone to throw to.

7. Washington Commanders

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

After an injury-plagued season from Jayden Daniels, they need to build up an offensive line to protect him.

8. New Orleans Saints

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

New Orleans has plenty of holes to fill. Here they go with the highest projected corner in the draft.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Love to the Chiefs is the perfect fit that no one outside the greater Missouri-Kansas area wants to see happen.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

EDGE Davis Bailey, Texas Tech

With the Bengals potentially moving on from Trey Hendrickson, they will be in dire need of a pass rusher.

11. Miami Dolphins

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is the best cornerback in this draft and is only still available because he's coming off a torn ACL that cost him the 2025 season.

12. Dallas Cowboys

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Dallas has to go defense here. Styles is the best defender available at this point.

13. Los Angeles Rams

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Lemon grabs another USC Trojan to pair with Puka Nacua to form a terrifying duo.

14. Baltimore Ravens

OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The interior offensive line is an area they clearly need to upgrade this offseason.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Bucs go with a potentially elite edge rusher. It makes sense for them to go defense over offense.

16. New York Jets

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The Jets are wasting Garrett Wilson, so why not waste two great wide receivers with no quarterback to throw to them?

17. Detroit Lions

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

The Lions taking an edge rusher makes sense here, but Mesidor going to Detroit is one of those matches I have set in my head.

18. Minnesota Vikings

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Minnesota replaces Harrison Smith with a high-upside safety to maintain their greatest strength.

19. Carolina Panthers

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is a versatile offensive lineman who can move to any position on the line other than center.

20. Dallas Cowboys

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Dallas needs to go defense with both of their first-round picks. Corner is their biggest need, and they get a good one here.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers is probably coming back for one more season, but the Steelers need a backup plan.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Banks is a big, physical defensive tackle who can dominate in the trenches. He's a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

It's possible that the Eagles could lose both AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert this season. Even if they don't, neither seems to be in the team's long-term plans. Sadiq is an immediate impact player in the passing attack.

24. Cleveland Browns

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

The Browns went with a wide receiver earlier in the first round, and here they address their offensive line.

25. Chicago Bears

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Interior defensive line is a position the Bears need to address, and they do here.

26. Buffalo Bills

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Buffalo needs to get Josh Allen some help on the outside. Concepcion can create separation significantly better than anyone the Bills have had since Stefon Diggs.

27. San Francisco 49ers

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) bobbles the ball before making a catch during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

With George Kittle injured and aging, Ricky Pearsall forever hurt, and Jauan Jennings not being a true WR1, they need to add another weapon in the passing attack.

28. Houston Texans

OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Houston addresses their interior offensive line here to help with both protection and the rushing attack.

29. Los Angeles Rams

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Pass defense became a glaring issue for the Rams as we got later in the season.

30. Denver Broncos

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

While the Broncos do need a wide receiver, Lomu is far better pick than any wideout still on the board.

31. New England Patriots

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

The Pats have a strong defense, but could use a true lockdown corner to pair with Christian Gonzalez to take them to the next level.

32. Seattle Seahawks

EDGE Kendrick Faulk, Auburn

Seattle has always continued to replenish and rotate their pass rushers. They are sticking to that game plan after winning a Super Bowl.

